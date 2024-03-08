'I am ready for an India call-up' - Upcoming CSK bowler feels he is close to a dream

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a gateway for the Indian team for a number of years now, with numerous players donning the national colours following reasonable success in the cash-rich tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a gateway for the Indian team for a number of years now, with numerous players donning the national colours following reasonable success in the cash-rich tournament. No wonder players are keenly looking forward to performing well in IPL, as it gives them instant limelight, with selectors noticing them and their game.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been among the pivotal teams in unleashing quality players and helping players improve every aspect of their game. Under the prudent guidance of MS Dhoni and co, players have grown leaps and bounds and become runaway match-winners, as visible with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube.

Hence, young players still trying to break into the national side want to play in the yellow jersey in the IPL, as it helps them make rapid progress and get an opportunity to feature for India. The players like Gaikwad shone while playing for CSK and later made their debut for India.

Ravindra Jadeja has also grown as an all-rounder, making himself an indispensable asset for India across formats. Another young pacer, who had a breakthrough season last year with CSK, is eyeing a chance in the national side.

Tushar Deshpande feels he is ready for India call-up

Talking to Sportstar, Tushar Deshpande spoke about his bowling and performances in the domestic circuit across formats for Mumbai, his state side. He said the upcoming three months are vital for him, and he is ready for the India call-up.

"These three months, especially starting with the Ranji quarterfinal, are extremely important for me. For the last 18-24 months – irrespective of the format – the manner in which I have been performing, consistently clocking 140-plus – I want to play these next three phases at full intensity. From my perspective, I am ready for an India call-up.”

Deshpande added he wants to help Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy and perform strongly in the IPL to get closer to his India dream.

“If you look at the overall season, be it one-dayers (Vijay Hazare Trophy) or Ranji Trophy, I have been delivering crucial wickets – and useful runs too. I am giving my 100 per cent for Mumbai and the IPL performance everyone has witnessed. So if I can help Mumbai regain the Ranji Trophy over the coming week and follow it up with another strong showing in the IPL, I think I would have inched closer to realising the dream.”

