"Better not to": Shubman Gill outright denies revealing chat with Anderson after brutal six

India top-order batter Shubman Gill continued his sublime form and notched up another century on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test at Dharamshala. The 24-year-old displayed sheer confidence while taking on the likes of veteran pacer James Anderson en route to his sensation ton.

Interestingly, during the second ball of the 34th over, Shubman charged down the ground to lofted Anderson in the air for a maximum following which both players had a bit of banter.

After the match, Shubman asked to reveal the chat but the star batter refused to reveal.

"I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat between us," Shubman told after the match.

The dynamic batter also opened up on his approach to tackle Anderson.

"I thought the ball wasn't doing much at that time and instinctively I wanted to go over the top and put some pressure on him," he added.

Shubman Gill fell prey to Anderson

However, in the end, it was Anderson only who got the better of him for 110 with a peach of a delivery.

Speaking about the match, the Indian batters delivered the goods with the top 5 batters all scoring fifties. Along with Gill, India skipper Rohit Sharma also slammed a deft century, while Yashasvi (57), Sarfaraz (56) and Devdutt Padikkal (65) hit respective fifties.

For England, Ben Stokes resumed bowling activities after a 8 month hiatus following his knee surgery after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Interestignly, he returned to dismiss opposition captain Rohit Sharma in his first first ball of the series.

Bashir was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets as India established a lead of 255 runs with 2 wickets remaining at stumps on Day 2.

