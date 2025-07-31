He Played a Key Role in IPL 2025, So Former Champions Are Keen To Acquire Delhi Capitals Star via Trade Deal Before IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Capitals finished fifth in the IPL 2025 points table.

The three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are planning a shocking move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. According to The Times of India’s reports, the franchise is aiming to acquire KL Rahul via an off-season trade deal with the Delhi Capitals (DC). The move came after KKR’s disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing eighth in the points table, particularly following their title triumph in 2024.

Why KKR Want To Sign KL Rahul?

The IPL trade window is currently open, as teams are allowed to sign players from other franchises before they enter the next season’s auction. KL Rahul’s inclusion will be a strategic move by KKR to address the multiple problems. The 33-year-old will be a smart replacement for wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top. Rahul can also take over the reins from Ajinkya Rahane, who failed to utilise his players to their best potential. Additionally, the right-hand batter’s presence at the top will allow them to play extra overseas players in the middle order or add depth in the bowling unit, without compromising both.

Gurbaz and de Kock both had forgettable seasons. de Kock scored 152 runs in eight matches, averaging 21.71 and a strike rate of 129.91, while Gurbaz, on the other hand, managed 74 runs in five innings, averaging 18.50. Plus, Rahul could form a left-hand and right-hand combination with Sunil Narine. His arrival also offers flexibility and experience in the batting department.

While Rahane’s record in domestic competitions, including the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been exceptional, his stats as captain in the IPL aren’t impressive. In 38 matches as captain, Rahane has led his team to victory in just 14 matches.

Set-up Reformation After IPL 2025 Drubbing

Knight Riders majorly struggled in the batting department. The franchise recorded the second strike rate of 143.20 across all phases in the tournament, the second slowest among all teams. The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise managed only 173 fours and 101 sixes in the IPL 2025 season, the lowest by any team. Only two batters managed to cross the 300-run mark in the season, including captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuwanshi, showcasing their struggles.

Hence, KKR are looking for a complete restructure of the support staff and players. It can be evident from the departures of head coach Chandrakant Pandit and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

The move to overcome their batting concerns, KKR are aiming to earn Rahul’s services to bolster their top order. Rahul had a great IPL 2025 season, amassing 539 runs, averaging 53.90 while striking at 149.72, including a hundred and three fifties. Though his consistency was amazing, the right-handed batter didn’t let his constantly changing batting position affect his batting approach.

The Possible Trade Deal

KKR had a bidding war in the IPL 2025 mega auction with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Venkatesh Iyer. KKR ultimately secured the southpaw batter’s services for a whopping ₹23.75 Cr. However, it proved to be a disastrous decision, as Iyer played out of position on most occasions and delivered his worst season. The 30-year-old managed just 142 runs in 11 matches at a 20.28 and a 139.21 strike rate.

It could be that the franchise offers Iyer to the Delhi Capitals to acquire the services of Rahul. Notably, KL was bought by DC during the IPL 2025 auction for ₹14 Cr.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.