Mumbai Indians Star Replaced By Naseem Shah, Confirms Pacer Is Out Of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Plans

This will be Naseem Shah's second stint for SNKP in CPL.
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) have roped in Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah as a replacement player for South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.
This will mark Naseem Shah’s second CPL stint, having already played one season for SKNP in 2021. Bosch, who represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, has withdrawn after the all-rounder was included in South Africa’s white-ball squad for the Australia tour. This prompted SKNP to add Pakistan’s pacers to the squad.
Bosch played a crucial 81-run knock after a first innings four-for on his Test debut against Pakistan at home. His stunning performance earned him a PSL contract from Peshawar Zalmi. He later withdrew his name to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 as Lizaard Williams’ replacement. However, the PCB banned Bosch from the PSL for one year as a penalty.
While Bosch played only three games in IPL 2025, he shared the dressing room with Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya. The 30-year-old won the World Test Championship (WTC) title with South Africa, beating defending champions Australia. The all-rounder then made headlines scoring a hundred and taking a fifer in the same Test against Zimbabwe. His all-round brilliance helped him earn a spot in the Proteas’ squad for the Australia tour.
Given that the CPL window overlaps with Pakistan’s white-ball tours, there are questions about Naseem’s availability. The Men in Green are slated to travel Caribbean Islands for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour will commence on August 1 to August 12. Pakistan are also scheduled to play a tri-series in the UAE, also featuring Afghanistan, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. While the official schedule for the tri-series is yet to be revealed, the Continental tournament is likely to start from September 5.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) giving NOC to Naseem Shah would mean that the right-arm pacer is possibly not in their 2026 T20 World Cup plans. He was absent in the recent T20Is that Pakistan played alongside stalwarts Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in February next year in India, and Pakistan seem to be rebuilding with a different set of players. They are currently in Bangladesh, where they lost the T20I series 1-2.
Pakistan’s centrally and domestically contracted players are permitted to play in a maximum of two franchise leagues per year outside of the PSL, under a policy designed to ensure their availability for national duty. However, despite players being retained by overseas T20 franchises, the PCB has recently declined to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to several of them.
The most notable incident dates back to the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season. Pakistan’s premium pacer Haris Rauf made himself unavailable for Pakistan’s Test tour to Australia, citing injury concerns. A day later, the right-arm pacer featured in a BBL encounter. Hence, Rauf’s decision to skip the Test series was publicly criticised by PCB officials, including then chief selector Wahab Riaz. The board has sent Rauf a show-cause notice to explain his decision to pull out of selection for the Tests.
