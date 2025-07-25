Mumbai Indians Star Replaced By Naseem Shah, Confirms Pacer Is Out Of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Plans

This will be Naseem Shah's second stint for SNKP in CPL.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) have roped in Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah as a replacement player for South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

This will mark Naseem Shah’s second CPL stint, having already played one season for SKNP in 2021. Bosch, who represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, has withdrawn after the all-rounder was included in South Africa’s white-ball squad for the Australia tour. This prompted SKNP to add Pakistan’s pacers to the squad.

Memorable Year 2025 For Corbin Bosch

Bosch played a crucial 81-run knock after a first innings four-for on his Test debut against Pakistan at home. His stunning performance earned him a PSL contract from Peshawar Zalmi. He later withdrew his name to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 as Lizaard Williams’ replacement. However, the PCB banned Bosch from the PSL for one year as a penalty.

While Bosch played only three games in IPL 2025, he shared the dressing room with Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya. The 30-year-old won the World Test Championship (WTC) title with South Africa, beating defending champions Australia. The all-rounder then made headlines scoring a hundred and taking a fifer in the same Test against Zimbabwe. His all-round brilliance helped him earn a spot in the Proteas’ squad for the Australia tour.

All matches (51) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 79/3 UTC 77/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 97/3 MKP 99/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – ASS 107/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Is Naseem Shah Out Of Pakistan’s Plans?

Given that the CPL window overlaps with Pakistan’s white-ball tours, there are questions about Naseem’s availability. The Men in Green are slated to travel Caribbean Islands for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour will commence on August 1 to August 12. Pakistan are also scheduled to play a tri-series in the UAE, also featuring Afghanistan, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. While the official schedule for the tri-series is yet to be revealed, the Continental tournament is likely to start from September 5.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) giving NOC to Naseem Shah would mean that the right-arm pacer is possibly not in their 2026 T20 World Cup plans. He was absent in the recent T20Is that Pakistan played alongside stalwarts Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in February next year in India, and Pakistan seem to be rebuilding with a different set of players. They are currently in Bangladesh, where they lost the T20I series 1-2.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s centrally and domestically contracted players are permitted to play in a maximum of two franchise leagues per year outside of the PSL, under a policy designed to ensure their availability for national duty. However, despite players being retained by overseas T20 franchises, the PCB has recently declined to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to several of them.

The most notable incident dates back to the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season. Pakistan’s premium pacer Haris Rauf made himself unavailable for Pakistan’s Test tour to Australia, citing injury concerns. A day later, the right-arm pacer featured in a BBL encounter. Hence, Rauf’s decision to skip the Test series was publicly criticised by PCB officials, including then chief selector Wahab Riaz. The board has sent Rauf a show-cause notice to explain his decision to pull out of selection for the Tests.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.