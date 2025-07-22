Punjab Kings Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players PBKS Will Release

They lost to RCB in the IPL 2025 final.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) came mighty close to lifting their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in the 2025 season. They will be hoping to go all the way in the next edition and will look to strengthen their squad in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings played exciting cricket throughout the season. They topped the points table with nine wins in 14 games but lost Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. PBKS then overcame Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 before falling six runs short in the final against RCB.

As they prepare for the next season, here’s a look at the likely Punjab Kings released players list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 144/3 HKG 140/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 133/7 SAM 132/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 90/4 ML 134/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 38/0 STO-W 37/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 26/3 DIF-W 95/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 35/5 NVR 62/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 147/8 CCC 51/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 36/5 NBA 113/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – MMS 216/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 192/5 SGT 180/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 30/1 MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Punjab Kings Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

PBKS should retain most of their squad from the previous season. But there were some players who underperformed or just didn’t fit in the scheme of things. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely Punjab Kings Released Players List:

Likely Final Punjab Kings Released Players List

Glenn Maxwell

Ashmatullah Omarzai

Aaron Hardie

Kuldeep Sen

Pyla Avinash

Pravin Dubey

Harnoor Pannu

Big Players Feature in Punjab Kings Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

PBKS are likely to retain most of their squad from the previous year, barring a few misfits. Here’s a look at some of the big players in the expected Punjab Kings Released Players List:

Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2025 was the third stint with PBKS for Glenn Maxwell. Like the second one, it didn’t go well this time as well. He managed only 48 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 97. Maxwell was injured midway into the tournament and was replaced by Mitch Owen.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai played nine matches in the previous season but failed to make a mark. The all-rounder scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 139 and picked up eight wickets at an economy of 10.38.

Aaron Hardie

Aaron Hardie was with the squad throughout the season but did not feature in a single game. He was the last in the pecking order for overseas players. With no experience in these conditions, Punjab Kings might let him go.

Likely Punjab Kings Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Punjab Kings squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Shreyas Iyer, Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, and Mitch Owen.

Category: Released

Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, and Harnoor Pannu.

Captaincy Status

Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings into the playoffs for the first time in a decade. He will continue to lead the franchise.

READ MORE:

PBKS Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Cameron Green

Ricky Ponting loves Aussie players so Punjab Kings will likely go after Cameron Green. The all-rounder has the ability to bat anywhere in the line-up and can chip in with a few overs.

Michael Bracewell

The Kiwi off-spin all-rounder can be a perfect replacement for Glenn Maxwell. Michael Bracewell is an excellent bowler and can be flexible in the batting order.

Corbin Bosch

The South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch could also be an option for Punjab Kings if Mumbai Indians release him. Bosch is a decent bowler and can bat down the order.

FAQs – Punjab Kings Released Players List IPL 2026

Which players could be released by Punjab Kings?

Likely released names include Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, and Kuldeep Sen.

Who will PBKS target in place of Glenn Maxwell at IPL 2026 auction?

Punjab Kings could go after Michael Bracewell to replace Maxwell.

Who will PBKS target in place of Azmatullah Omarzai at IPL 2026 auction?

Cameron Green could be a great option for Punjab Kings.

Who will PBKS target in place of Aaron Hardie at IPL 2026 auction?

PBKS can try to acquire Corbin Bosch as a like-for-like replacement.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.