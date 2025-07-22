People Troll Him Because of This, but Mumbai Indians Star Labelled ‘One of the Hardest Workers’

In the 2024 25 Ranji Trophy Plate League, he played four matches and picked up 16 wickets.
Arjun Tendulkar often faces trolling because of his last name, but he continues to earn respect through his hard work.
144/3
140/10
Mumbai Indians player Karn Sharma, in an Exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, praised Arjun’s dedication, calling him one of the hardest workers in the squad. Karn said that trolling is common in India, and someone like Arjun will always be under extra pressure.
Arjun has been part of Mumbai Indians since the 2021 auction. He was signed again in the 2022 mega auction and once more ahead of the 2025 season. Even though he was with the team from 2021, he made his IPL debut in 2023. That year, he played three matches and took three wickets.
In 2024, Arjun played one match, and in 2025, he did not get a chance. Karn said that in the IPL, once a team finds its best XI, it is hard for others to get in unless someone gets injured or is not doing well.
That is why Arjun gets limited chances, but he has always done well when given the opportunity. But what stands out is his discipline and mindset. Arjun sticks to his routine every single day.
“There’s no issue with trolling. In India, trolling is normal. But Arjun Tendulkar is very hardworking. He follows all routines, whether playing or not. He’ll come, do his work, bowl to four batters, do his gym. IPL is such that once your playing XI is set, it’s hard to break in unless someone is injured or in really bad form,” Karn Sharma said.
Apart from the IPL, Arjun has also impressed in domestic cricket. He moved from Mumbai to Goa before the 2022-23 season and has been performing well since then. He made his first class debut for Goa in December 2022 against Rajasthan and scored 120 runs off 207 balls in the first innings. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Plate League, he played four matches and picked up 16 wickets. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took four wickets in three matches.
Spaking about Arjun’s domestic form Karn said, “Whenever he played, he did well. Even for Goa in domestic, he performs well.”
Arjun is known as a bowling allrounder, and his focus remains on improving every day. Karn praised Arjun’s personality, saying he always speaks to senior players, asks questions about bowling, and stays curious. He added that Arjun is humble and grounded, with no signs of arrogance.
While his father Sachin Tendulkar was a master in batting, Arjun is walking his own path as a cricketer. Karn also pointed out that comparing the two is unfair.
“He (Arjun) talks to everyone. He speaks to all senior players. He’s very curious about bowling, always asking questions. No arrogance at all [despite being Sachin Tendulkar’s son]. He’s very hardworking and a proper cricketer. But in India, everyone compares. And you can’t compare him with Sachin. Sachin is God,” Karn further added.
