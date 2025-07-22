News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mumbai Indians Star Labelled his teammate as One of the Hardest Workers
indian-premier-league-ipl

People Troll Him Because of This, but Mumbai Indians Star Labelled ‘One of the Hardest Workers’

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 22, 2025
3 min read

In the 2024 25 Ranji Trophy Plate League, he played four matches and picked up 16 wickets.

Mumbai Indians Star Labelled his teammate as One of the Hardest Workers

Arjun Tendulkar often faces trolling because of his last name, but he continues to earn respect through his hard work.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Malaysia MAL

144/3

Hong Kong HKG

140/10

Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

1/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
County Championship Division Two, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

12/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Royal Lions CC RLC

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

189/5

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Karn Sharma Calls Arjun Tendulkar One of the Hardest Workers

Mumbai Indians player Karn Sharma, in an Exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, praised Arjun’s dedication, calling him one of the hardest workers in the squad. Karn said that trolling is common in India, and someone like Arjun will always be under extra pressure.

Arjun has been part of Mumbai Indians since the 2021 auction. He was signed again in the 2022 mega auction and once more ahead of the 2025 season. Even though he was with the team from 2021, he made his IPL debut in 2023. That year, he played three matches and took three wickets.
In 2024, Arjun played one match, and in 2025, he did not get a chance. Karn said that in the IPL, once a team finds its best XI, it is hard for others to get in unless someone gets injured or is not doing well.

That is why Arjun gets limited chances, but he has always done well when given the opportunity. But what stands out is his discipline and mindset. Arjun sticks to his routine every single day.

“There’s no issue with trolling. In India, trolling is normal. But Arjun Tendulkar is very hardworking. He follows all routines, whether playing or not. He’ll come, do his work, bowl to four batters, do his gym. IPL is such that once your playing XI is set, it’s hard to break in unless someone is injured or in really bad form,” Karn Sharma said.

Karn Sharma Impressed by Arjun Tendulkar Domestic Form

Apart from the IPL, Arjun has also impressed in domestic cricket. He moved from Mumbai to Goa before the 2022-23 season and has been performing well since then. He made his first class debut for Goa in December 2022 against Rajasthan and scored 120 runs off 207 balls in the first innings. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Plate League, he played four matches and picked up 16 wickets. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took four wickets in three matches.

Spaking about Arjun’s domestic form Karn said, “Whenever he played, he did well. Even for Goa in domestic, he performs well.”

ALSO READ:

Arjun Tendulkar Keen to Learn from Senior Players

Arjun is known as a bowling allrounder, and his focus remains on improving every day. Karn praised Arjun’s personality, saying he always speaks to senior players, asks questions about bowling, and stays curious. He added that Arjun is humble and grounded, with no signs of arrogance.

While his father Sachin Tendulkar was a master in batting, Arjun is walking his own path as a cricketer. Karn also pointed out that comparing the two is unfair.

“He (Arjun) talks to everyone. He speaks to all senior players. He’s very curious about bowling, always asking questions. No arrogance at all [despite being Sachin Tendulkar’s son]. He’s very hardworking and a proper cricketer. But in India, everyone compares. And you can’t compare him with Sachin. Sachin is God,” Karn further added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arjun Tendulkar
Karn Sharma
Mumbai Indians
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

rcb ipl 2026 auction bid umesh yadav

Will RCB Consider A Bid For Forgotten Former Pacer in IPL 2026 Auction?

He went unsold in the IPL 2025.
10:51 am
Aditya Ighe
harsh dubey ranji trophy srh vidarbha ipl 2025

EXCLUSIVE: After IPL 2025 Cameo With SRH and England Tour With India A, Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey Dreams Of Long Test Career

Dubey also spoke about valuable advice he received from Virat Kohli before England tour
10:15 am
Samarnath Soory
srh released players list sunrisers hyderabad ipl 2026 auction

SRH Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Release

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished sixth in the IPL 2025 points table
9:30 am
Samarnath Soory
former-rcb-spinner-karn-sharma-speaks-on-head-coach-andy-flower-captain-rajat-patidar-and-successful-ipl-2025-season

Former RCB Player Reveals How Head Coach Andy Flower, Captain Rajat Patidar Found Succes In IPL 2025 Season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title in June.
9:37 pm
Vishnu PN
Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) All-Rounder Sikandar Raza Returns to Zimbabwe Squad for Two-Match New Zealand Test Series

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) All-Rounder Returns to Zimbabwe Squad for Two-Match New Zealand Test Series

9:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw Kevin Pitersen Sarfraz Khan

England Legend Sends Strong Message To Unwanted Former Delhi Capitals Player, Cites Example of Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan was dropped from the Test squad for the England tour.
6:37 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.