People Troll Him Because of This, but Mumbai Indians Star Labelled ‘One of the Hardest Workers’

In the 2024 25 Ranji Trophy Plate League, he played four matches and picked up 16 wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar often faces trolling because of his last name, but he continues to earn respect through his hard work.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 144/3 HKG 140/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM 1/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NVR 12/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 189/5 SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Karn Sharma Calls Arjun Tendulkar One of the Hardest Workers

Mumbai Indians player Karn Sharma, in an Exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, praised Arjun’s dedication, calling him one of the hardest workers in the squad. Karn said that trolling is common in India, and someone like Arjun will always be under extra pressure.

Arjun has been part of Mumbai Indians since the 2021 auction. He was signed again in the 2022 mega auction and once more ahead of the 2025 season. Even though he was with the team from 2021, he made his IPL debut in 2023. That year, he played three matches and took three wickets.

In 2024, Arjun played one match, and in 2025, he did not get a chance. Karn said that in the IPL, once a team finds its best XI, it is hard for others to get in unless someone gets injured or is not doing well.

That is why Arjun gets limited chances, but he has always done well when given the opportunity. But what stands out is his discipline and mindset. Arjun sticks to his routine every single day.

“There’s no issue with trolling. In India, trolling is normal. But Arjun Tendulkar is very hardworking. He follows all routines, whether playing or not. He’ll come, do his work, bowl to four batters, do his gym. IPL is such that once your playing XI is set, it’s hard to break in unless someone is injured or in really bad form,” Karn Sharma said.

Karn Sharma Impressed by Arjun Tendulkar Domestic Form

Apart from the IPL, Arjun has also impressed in domestic cricket. He moved from Mumbai to Goa before the 2022-23 season and has been performing well since then. He made his first class debut for Goa in December 2022 against Rajasthan and scored 120 runs off 207 balls in the first innings. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Plate League, he played four matches and picked up 16 wickets. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took four wickets in three matches.

Spaking about Arjun’s domestic form Karn said, “Whenever he played, he did well. Even for Goa in domestic, he performs well.”

ALSO READ:

Arjun Tendulkar Keen to Learn from Senior Players

Arjun is known as a bowling allrounder, and his focus remains on improving every day. Karn praised Arjun’s personality, saying he always speaks to senior players, asks questions about bowling, and stays curious. He added that Arjun is humble and grounded, with no signs of arrogance.

While his father Sachin Tendulkar was a master in batting, Arjun is walking his own path as a cricketer. Karn also pointed out that comparing the two is unfair.

“He (Arjun) talks to everyone. He speaks to all senior players. He’s very curious about bowling, always asking questions. No arrogance at all [despite being Sachin Tendulkar’s son]. He’s very hardworking and a proper cricketer. But in India, everyone compares. And you can’t compare him with Sachin. Sachin is God,” Karn further added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.