RCB vs GT: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 52 of IPL 2024

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made significant progress in the previous two games and have momentum. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are still finding their ideal combination. Further, RCB will also have a home advantage and should win the game.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Date

4 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Virat Kohli has 302 runs at an average of 151 and a strike rate of 142.45 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Virat Kohli has 2924 runs at an average of 40.61 and a strike rate of 141.73 in 83 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 22 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 269 runs, 162 balls, 53.80 average, 166.04 SR & 5 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 70*, 51, 18, 42 & 3.

Faf du Plessis has 96 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 131.50 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Faf du Plessis has 527 runs at an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 158.25 in 14 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has six fifties here.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 119 balls, 29.20 average, 122.68 SR & 5 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him thrice in 51 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 192 runs, 123 balls, 48 average, 156.09 SR & 4 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs Noor Ahmad in T20s: 10 runs, 9 balls, 5 average, 111.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 24, 25, 7, 62 & 61.

Will Jacks scored 100 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Will Jacks scored 7 runs in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Will Jacks vs left-arm pace in 2024: 76 runs, 47 balls, 25.33 average, 161.70 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 100*, 6, 55, 7 & 8.

Rajat Patidar scored 52 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Rajat Patidar has 59 runs at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 122.91 in four IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 9 runs, 10 balls, 4.50 average, 90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 50, 52, 9, 50 & 29.

Glenn Maxwell has 84 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 204.87 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 334 runs at an average of 22.26 and a strike rate of 167.83 in 16 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 22.88 and a strike rate of 15.11 in ten IPL innings here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 60 balls, 20.20 average, 168.33 SR & 5 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 73 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 47 balls, 25.66 average, 163.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 16.75 average, 12 SR & 8.37 economy rate. Glenn Maxwell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.75 average, 21.50 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 0, 1, 0, 28 & 3. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 1/28, 0/17, 2/23, 2/29 & 0/7.

Cameron Green has 66 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 134.69 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Cameron Green has 50 runs at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 128.20 in four IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings here.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 133 runs, 72 balls, 44.33 average, 184.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 37 balls, 28.50 average, 154.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 35 average, 21.20 SR & 9.90 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 102.50 average, 68.50 SR & 8.97 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 37*, 6, 5*, 9 & 33. Cameron Green’s previous five figures: 0/42, 2/12, 2/35, 0/27 & 0/25.

Dinesh Karthik has 4 runs in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Dinesh Karthik has 470 runs at an average of 18.80 and a strike rate of 146.87 in 27 IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has two fifties here.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 45 balls, 24.25 average, 215.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 38 runs, 36 balls, 12.66 average, 105.55 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed thrice in 29 balls.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 11, 25, 83, 53* & 4.

Karn Sharma has 11 wickets at an average of 17.27 and a strike rate of 12.54 in six IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 22.80 average, 14.50 SR & 9.43 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 39.66 average, 20.66 SR & 11.51 economy rate.

Karn Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/38, 2/29, 0/33, 1/24 & 0/25.

Mohammed Siraj has 3 wickets at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Mohammed Siraj has 22 wickets at an average of 27.31 and a strike rate of 18.31 in 18 IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 21.37 average, 16.62 SR & 7.71 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 39.55 average, 26.44 SR & 8.97 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 1/34, 0/20, 1/40, 0/37 & 1/35.

Yash Dayal has 4 wickets at an average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 30 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 49 average, 30.60 SR & 9.60 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 47.40 average, 27 SR & 10.53 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 0/34, 1/18, 2/56, 0/51 & 1/37.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha has 362 runs at an average of 19.05 and a strike rate of 122.71 in 21 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Wriddhiman Saha has 257 runs at an average of 32.12 and a strike rate of 136.70 in nine IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a century here.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 163 runs, 105 balls, 40.75 average, 155.23 SR & 4 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 50 balls, 30 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 37 runs, 35 balls, 12.33 average, 105.71 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha’s last five scores: 5, 39, 13, 2 & 11.

Shubman Gill has 302 runs at an average of 33.55 and a strike rate of 143.12 in 12 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a century against them.

Shubman Gill has 112 runs at a strike rate of 196.49 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a century here.

Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 126 balls, 50.25 average, 159.52 SR & 4 dismissals. Karn Sharma has dismissed him once in 4 balls.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 193 runs, 140 balls, 64.33 average, 137.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 16, 6, 35, 8 & 72.

Sai Sudharsan has 104 runs at an average of 104 and a strike rate of 165.07 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Sai Sudharsan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 110 runs, 92 balls, 36.66 average, 119.56 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 84*, 65, 31, 12 & 35.

Shahrukh Khan has 105 runs at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 152.17 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Shahrukh Khan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 35 balls, 23.50 average, 134.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahrukh Khan’s last five scores: 58, 8, 8, 0 & 14.

David Miller has 356 runs at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 156.82 in 15 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

David Miller has 109 runs at an average of 18.16 and a strike rate of 132.92 in seven IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 51 runs, 37 balls, 25.50 average, 137.83 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 21 runs, 21 balls, 10.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 26*, 55, 4, 2 & 44*.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs right-arm pace in IPL 2024: 11 runs, 10 balls, 3.66 average, 110 SR & 3 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 66 average, 44.50 SR & 8.89 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 27 average, 18.50 SR & 8.75 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 1, 13, 11, 17 & 3. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 0/18, 0/33, 0/13, 1/41 & 1/24.

Rahul Tewatia has 148 runs at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 159.13 in nine IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia has 18 runs at a strike rate of 112.50 in three IPL innings in Bengaluru. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 4, 36*, 10, 22 & 30.

Rashid Khan has 15 wickets at an average of 28.86 and a strike rate of 22.40 in 14 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rashid Khan has 5 wickets at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 16.80 in four IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 28.73 average, 20.63 SR & 8.35 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 19.37 average, 14.87 SR & 7.81 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 0/51, 0/35, 1/15, 1/12 & 1/18.

Sai Kishore has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sai Kishore vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 15.83 average, 11.83 SR & 8.02 economy rate. Sai Kishore vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 42 average, 19 SR & 13.26 economy rate.

Sai Kishore’s last five figures: 1/30, 0/22, 4/33, 1/28 & 1/24.

Noor Ahmad has 2 wickets at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 24 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 38.36 average, 28.27 SR & 8.14 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 17.18 average, 13.18 SR & 7.82 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/43, 0/22, 2/20, 0/14 & 0/43.

Mohit Sharma has 6 wickets at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 44.50 in 15 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mohit Sharma has 4 wickets at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 33.75 in seven IPL innings in Bengaluru.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 27 wickers, 15.74 average, 10.29 SR & 9.17 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.80 average, 18.50 SR & 9.66 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 0/41, 0/73, 2/32, 1/51 & 0/34.

Sandeep Warrier’s last five figures: 0/15, 3/15, 0/21, 2/40 & 0/8.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Bengaluru has been 206, with pacers snaring 73.80% of wickets here. There might be something for pacers, but the surface should assist batters overall. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 36°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal (IMP).

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has a fine record in Bengaluru. He can score big again.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball. Jacks will bat in the top order and also bowl a couple of overs. His recent form has been top-notch.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is another popular captaincy option for this game. Gill will open the innings and has a decent record in Bengaluru. He will look to lead from the top.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Karn Sharma: Karn Sharma has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Karn will bowl in different phases and has a fine record in Bengaluru. He can trouble the GT batters.

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad’s selection % currently stands at 16.63. Noor is a quality operator and did well at this venue last time around. He can trouble a few RCB batters, who struggle against spin.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Swapnil Singh: Swapnil Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Cameron Green, Sandeep Warrier, and Mohammed Siraj.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, and Mohit Sharma.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Cameron Green, Noor Ahmad, and Karn Sharma.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dinesh Karthik, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, and Mohit Sharma.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.