'Bahut frustration tha': PBSK star reveals contemplating going to Canada after being ignored by selectors

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) has seen the birth of numerous talents over the years and one player who has come up the ranks is Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Harpreet Brar. However, his journey did not exactly go the way he planned and he even considered giving up playing cricket.

The PBKS spinner recently revealed that he contemplated leaving his dreams in India a few years ago and pondered a move to Canada in 2017 to make a living.

Speaking to Indian Express, Brar said,

“Paaji pura Punjab hi Canada jana chahta hai (The entire Punjab wants to go to Canada). Bahut frustration tha. (There was too much frustration). I was hopeless, but I think destiny had something else in store for me.”

Harpreet Brar reveals how he got entry into IPL

Brar made the crucial decision to leave India following his stint playing U-16 cricket for Punjab. However, he chose otherwise despite facing setbacks when he was overlooked by junior selectors.

His perseverance bore fruit when he earned a spot on the U-23 Punjab team. Brar showcased his talent, clinching an impressive 57 wickets during Punjab's successful Col CK Nayudu Trophy campaign.

He revealed that although he gave 4-5 trials per season for IPL it was eventually his performance in red-ball cricket that gave him the big break. Brar went on to make his debut for the Punjab Kings in the 2019 season of the IPL.

He revealed, "I took 57 wickets and we won the Col CK Nayudu Trophy. Till then I used to give four or five IPL trials every season but I got selected because of my performance with the red-ball.”

