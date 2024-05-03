WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav teaches Mumbai Indians young sensation his famous 'Supla shot'

SKY was seen training the young star in the nets ahead of MI's match against KKR at the Wankhede.

Ahead of Mumbai Indians' (MI) match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today (May 3) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), MI star Suryakumar Yadav was spotted teaching his iconic 'Supla shot' to a young batting sensation in the nets.

SKY was observed guiding young proteas batter Dewald Brevis on modifying his stance for better execution of the shot.

In a recent video posted by MI's official social media account, Suryakumar can be seen supervising Brevis during the batting practice session at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking about Brevis, the Proteas has not had the best of starts in IPL 2024. He has received limited opportunities to break into the Mumbai Playing XI and has only scored 46 runs in two appearances.

On the other hand, following a prolonged absence from the initial matches of IPL 2024 owing to injury, SKY's comeback has been characterized by inconsistent performance. The dynamic right-hander has amassed 176 runs in seven outings, which features two substantial half-centuries.

KKR will seek to end MI's domination against them

Mumbai Indians are virtually out of the playoffs race after suffering seven defeats in ten games. On the other hand, KKR are comfortably poised in the second place with 12 points from 9 games and a win tonight will further consolidate their chances of qualification.

However, the match still promises mouthwatering action, given historically MI have always been the better team whenever the two sides have met with MI winning 23 times while KKR has won only 9 games.

Thus, a languishing MI can hope to reignite the spark one last time as KKR will seek to end MI's domination in this tie.

