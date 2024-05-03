Pat Cummins hails 'amazing' young Sunrisers Hyderabad talent after match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals

In the post match presentation ceremony, the Australian pacer lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy for his magnificent innings to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad towards the score of 201 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins was all in praise for the young Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy for his match winning knock against Rajasthan Royals. Hyderabad and Rajasthan recently locked on at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket Stadium in Hyderabad for the 50th match of the 17th season of the Indian Premier league.

SRH batted first in the match but could not play in their traditional destructive style. Rajasthan Royals successfully claimed two wickets in the power play to dismiss Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh for 12 and 5 runs respectively. The Australian opening batter Travis Head could not accelerate his innings like he usually does and scored 58 off 44 deliveries.

As Sunrisers Hyderabad were looking to target 160-170 runs at the end of 20 overs, the young Nitish Kumar Reddy thrashed the Rajasthan Royals lethal bowling unit in the middle overs and scored 76* off 42 deliveries at a strike rate of 180.95, smashing three boundaries and eight gigantic sixes across the park. It was Reddy's knock, aided well by Klaasen's 19-ball 42 that helped SRH cross the 200-run mark.

Pat Cummins hails Nitish Kumar Reddy for his match-winning knock against RR

In the post match presentation ceremony, the Australian pacer lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy for his magnificent innings to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad towards the score of 201 runs at the end of 20 overs. Cummins highlighted how Nitish is a striking all-rounder and helps the team by providing a few overs as well, alongside being an active fielder.

“He (Nitish Kumar Reddy) is fantastic. He sums up the conditions really well, took the first ten balls to get himself in and then hit the ball basically wherever he wanted. He is amazing, great in the field, and gives a couple of handy overs [with the ball] as well”, Pat Cummins said.

In the close encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by a single as the team required two to win over the last delivery of the innings. The team’s veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased his magic by dismissing Rovman Powell on the last ball of the match.

With the victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad currently stands in the fourth position of the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points and net run rate of +0.072. The team will next clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.