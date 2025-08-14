News
Sunrisers Hyderabad Youngster Smaran Ravichandran Scores 22-Ball Half Century, Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sunrisers Hyderabad Youngster Scores 22-Ball Half Century, Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read

If he continues to perform like this, SRH could decide to retain him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Youngster Smaran Ravichandran Scores 22-Ball Half Century, Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Smaran Ravichandran, representing Gulbarga Mystics, scored a quick 22-ball half century in the Maharaja Trophy 2025 against Mysore Warriors at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore. This performance must have boosted his chances of being retained by SRH ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Smaran Ravichandran scored 22-ball half century in Successful Chase Against Mysore Warriors

In the match, Gulbarga Mystics were chasing a target of 185 in 20 overs. Smaran Ravichandran came to bat at number 4 when his team was 124 for 2 in the 14th over. After that, it was all Smaran’s show, hitting a half century in just 22 balls with five boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 236.36. The left-hand batter contributed 52 of the 63 runs in the fourth-wicket partnership with Nikin Jose. Smaran brought up his half century with a six, which was also the winning shot, as Gulbarga Mystics defeated Mysore Warriors by eight wickets with 12 balls to spare. In the chase, all four batters contributed with runs. Luvnith Sisodia scored 23, Nikin Jose remained unbeaten on 52, Prajwal Pavan made 45, and Smaran scored 52.

Earlier, in the first innings, Mysore Warriors scored 184 for 9 in 20 overs with Muralidhara Venkatesh making 77, SU Karthik 36, and Harshil Dharmani 40. For Gulbarga, Monish Reddy took two wickets, Vijaykumar Vyshak picked one, and Lavish Kaushal claimed three wickets.

ALSO READ:

Smaran Ravichandran Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Smaran Ravichandran was bought by SRH as a replacement for Adam Zampa, who was ruled out due to injury in IPL 2025. The left-hand batter was signed for INR 30 lakhs. Unfortunately for him, he was also ruled out due to injury for the remainder of the season, and Harsh Dubey replaced him in the squad.

Although Harsh Dubey replaced him, SRH still have the option to retain Smaran Ravichandran ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The 22-year-old’s chances of retention will depend on his performances before the auction. He has made a strong start in the Maharaja Trophy 2025 so far, scoring a 22-ball fifty in the second match. If he continues to perform like this, SRH could decide to retain him.

Another factor that could tempt SRH to retain him is his form in domestic cricket so far. Another factor that could tempt SRH to retain him is his domestic cricket form so far. Across first-class cricket, he has played seven matches, scoring 516 runs at an average of 64.50, including a high score of 203. In List A cricket, he has accumulated 433 runs from seven innings at an average of 72.16, with two centuries and two half-centuries. In T20s, he has made 170 runs across six innings at an average of 34.00.

Gulbarga Mystics
IPL 2026 Auction
Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025
Smaran Ravichandran
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

