Sunrisers Hyderabad Youngster Scores 22-Ball Half Century, Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

If he continues to perform like this, SRH could decide to retain him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Smaran Ravichandran, representing Gulbarga Mystics, scored a quick 22-ball half century in the Maharaja Trophy 2025 against Mysore Warriors at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore. This performance must have boosted his chances of being retained by SRH ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

All matches (52) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 148/7 CAM-W 34/10 Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – NEP – Fixtures Standings

Smaran Ravichandran scored 22-ball half century in Successful Chase Against Mysore Warriors

In the match, Gulbarga Mystics were chasing a target of 185 in 20 overs. Smaran Ravichandran came to bat at number 4 when his team was 124 for 2 in the 14th over. After that, it was all Smaran’s show, hitting a half century in just 22 balls with five boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 236.36. The left-hand batter contributed 52 of the 63 runs in the fourth-wicket partnership with Nikin Jose. Smaran brought up his half century with a six, which was also the winning shot, as Gulbarga Mystics defeated Mysore Warriors by eight wickets with 12 balls to spare. In the chase, all four batters contributed with runs. Luvnith Sisodia scored 23, Nikin Jose remained unbeaten on 52, Prajwal Pavan made 45, and Smaran scored 52.

Earlier, in the first innings, Mysore Warriors scored 184 for 9 in 20 overs with Muralidhara Venkatesh making 77, SU Karthik 36, and Harshil Dharmani 40. For Gulbarga, Monish Reddy took two wickets, Vijaykumar Vyshak picked one, and Lavish Kaushal claimed three wickets.

ALSO READ:

Smaran Ravichandran Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Smaran Ravichandran was bought by SRH as a replacement for Adam Zampa, who was ruled out due to injury in IPL 2025. The left-hand batter was signed for INR 30 lakhs. Unfortunately for him, he was also ruled out due to injury for the remainder of the season, and Harsh Dubey replaced him in the squad.

Although Harsh Dubey replaced him, SRH still have the option to retain Smaran Ravichandran ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The 22-year-old’s chances of retention will depend on his performances before the auction. He has made a strong start in the Maharaja Trophy 2025 so far, scoring a 22-ball fifty in the second match. If he continues to perform like this, SRH could decide to retain him.

Another factor that could tempt SRH to retain him is his form in domestic cricket so far. Another factor that could tempt SRH to retain him is his domestic cricket form so far. Across first-class cricket, he has played seven matches, scoring 516 runs at an average of 64.50, including a high score of 203. In List A cricket, he has accumulated 433 runs from seven innings at an average of 72.16, with two centuries and two half-centuries. In T20s, he has made 170 runs across six innings at an average of 34.00.