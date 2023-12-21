REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 10 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: It will be an intriguing contest, with both teams having solid players. However, Melbourne Renegades will have the advantage of playing at home and might win the game.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat

Date

21 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Joe Clarke has 182 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 150.41 in four BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has two fifties against them.

Aaron Finch has 515 runs at an average of 42.91 and a strike rate of 129.72 in 14 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has five fifties against them.

Jonathan Wells has 406 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 120.83 in 18 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has one fifty against them.

Tom Rogers has 10 wickets at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 13.30 in six BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Kane Richardson has 13 wickets at an average of 24.69 and a strike rate of 20.15 in 12 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has one four-wicket haul against them.

Colin Munro has 173 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 145.37 in six BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two fifties against them.

Matt Renshaw has 219 runs at an average of 27.37 and a strike rate of 128.07 in nine BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has a fifty against them.

Xavier Bartlett has 7 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 13.71 in five BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Michael Neser has 18 wickets at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 13.55 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Docklands Stadium has been 170, with the pacers snaring 67.32% of wickets. Expect another fine batting track with more assistance for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might look to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson.

REN vs HEA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The REN vs HEA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock can be a good captaincy option for this game. Quinton will open the innings and can make full use of nice batting tracks. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sutherland will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is another popular captaincy option for this game. Munro has been in fine form this year and will look to extend his good run. The track will also suit him.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Rogers: Tom Rogers has a low selection % of less than 18 as of now. Rogers has a decent record against Brisbane Heat and will enjoy bowling in Docklands Stadium. A fine outing can not be ruled out.

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan McSweeney has also been selected by less than 20% of people as of now. McSweeney will bat in the top order and can chip in with useful runs. He has been a consistent batter since his BBL debut.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Kuhnemann: Matthew Kuhnemann might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson and Kane Richardson.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with Josh Brown, Jonathan Wells and Paul Walter.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Nic Maddinson, Adam Zampa and Xavier Bartlett.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nathan McSweeney, Mitchell Swepson and Tom Rogers.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

It will be an intriguing contest, with both teams having solid players. However, Melbourne Renegades will have the advantage of playing at home and might win the game.

