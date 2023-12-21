SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: South Africa are a good side, but India might turn out to be strong enough to win the contest.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Match Information

Tournament

SA vs IND ODI series

Match

South Africa vs India 3rd ODI

Date

21 December 2023

Time

4:30 PM IST

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Key Fantasy Pointers

Reeza Hendricks has 129 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 69.35 in four ODI innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.

Tony de Zorzi has 117 runs at a strike rate of 102.08 in two innings this series. He also has a century.

Rassie van der Dussen has 289 runs at an average of 57.80 and a strike rate of 92.03 in seven ODI innings against India. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Aiden Markram has 294 runs at an average of 22.61 and a strike rate of 80.10 in 15 ODI innings against India. He also has three wickets against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 182 runs at a strike rate of 100.55 in two ODI innings in Paarl. He also has one fifty and a century.

Andile Phehlukwayo has 10 wickets at an average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 23.40 in five ODI innings in Paarl. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Nandre Burger has 3 wickets at an average of 21.67 and a strike rate of 31.33 in two innings this series.

Sai Sudharsan has 117 runs at a strike rate of 92.86 in two innings this series. He also has two fifties.

KL Rahul has 166 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 72.48 in six ODI innings against South Africa. He also has two fifties against them.

Arshdeep Singh has 6 wickets at an average of 10.83 and a strike rate of 18 in two innings this series. He also has a five-wicket haul.

Avesh Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 24 in two innings this series. He also has a four-wicket haul.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Paarl has been 277 since 2017, with the teams batting first, winning three of the five matches here. The pacers have snared 67.16% of the wickets in this timeframe. The teams winning the toss might opt to bowl first, with a total of around 280 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Henrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Also Read: Punjab Kings issue clarification after Shashank Singh bid confusion during IPL 2024 auction; Player responds

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is among this game's most popular captaincy choices. Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. He is among the best batters in the team, and his bowling can also induce a few wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: It seems like a risky move, but Ruturaj Gaikwad is a good captaincy pick. He hasn’t performed at all, but Gaikwad is a terrific player. Expect a big score from the opener.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy option for this game. He is a fine batter with a fabulous ODI record and will look to extend his good record. Rahul’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Top Differential Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will be a good differential pick for this game. He has a fine record in Paarl, and Klaasen generally also scores runs against India. A good outing can not be ruled out.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s selection % has come down slightly after two low scores, but he might finally score big. The track in Paarl will be nice for the batters, and Gaikwad can make full use of it.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Players to Avoid

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Reeza Hendricks, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Sai Sudharsan, David Miller and Kuldeep Yadav.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Heinrich Klaasen, Tilak Varma and Keshav Maharaj.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller and Beuran Hendricks.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

South Africa are a good side, but India might turn out to be strong enough to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.