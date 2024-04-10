RR vs GT: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 24 of IPL 2024

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are the only unbeaten team in the competition. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have lost three of their five matches so far. Quality-wise, RR look like a better team and will also have a home advantage. Expect them to continue their winning run.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Date

10 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 40 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 95.23 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike rate of 153.07 in eight IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 190 runs, 104 balls, 27.14 average, 182.69 SR & 7 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 0, 10, 5, 24 & 4.

Jos Buttler has 190 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 150.79 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has two fifties against them.

Jos Buttler has 726 runs at an average of 48.40 and a strike rate of 140.97 in 18 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 102 runs, 71 balls, 34 average, 143.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 50 runs, 72 balls, 12.50 average, 69.44 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Mohit Sharma in T20s: 31 runs, 15 balls, 15.50 average, 206.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 100*, 13, 11, 11 & 10.

Sanju Samson has 162 runs at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 162 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Sanju Samson has 683 runs at an average of 34.15 and a strike rate of 139.67 in 24 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 91 runs, 65 balls, 18.20 average, 140 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm chinaman in IPL since 2023: 11 runs, 5 balls, 5.50 average, 220 SR & 2 dismissals. Noor Ahmad has dismissed him once in four balls.

Sanju Samson vs Umesh Yadav in T20s: 101 runs, 61 balls, 33.66 average, 165.57 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 69, 12, 15, 82* & 0.

Riyan Parag has 46 runs at an average of 9.20 and a strike rate of 97.87 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Riyan Parag has 213 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 150 in eight IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 26 runs, 22 balls, 13 average, 118.18 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 32 balls, 20 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 13 balls.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 4, 54, 84, 43 & 8.

Dhruv Jurel has 27 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 150 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Dhruv Jurel has 86 runs at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 148.27 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.

Dhruv Jurel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 49 runs, 35 balls, 24.50 average, 140 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 2, 20, 20, 13* & 16*.

Shimron Hetmyer has 107 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 142.66 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Shimron Hetmyer has 90 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 111.11 in nine IPL innings in Jaipur.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 27 balls, 19.50 average, 144.44 SR & 2 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him five times in 62 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 11*, 14, 5, 8 & 7.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 10 wickets at an average of 34.10 and a strike rate of 25.80 in 13 IPL innings in Jaipur.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 31.80 average, 22.80 SR & 8.36 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 34 average, 31.20 SR & 6.53 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/28, 0/27, 0/30, 1/35 & 0/33.

Trent Boult has 3 wickets at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 30 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Trent Boult has 4 wickets at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 30 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 20.28 average, 13.71 SR & 8.87 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 36 average, 30 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 0/30, 3/22, 0/29, 2/35 & 0/24.

Avesh Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 22 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Avesh Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 22.50 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 68.50 average, 42.75 SR & 9.61 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 22.50 average, 15.50 SR & 8.70 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 0/46, 1/30, 1/29, 0/21 & 1/55.

Nandre Burger has 4 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 15 in three IPL innings in Jaipur.

Nandre Burger vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 18 average, 12.60 SR & 8.57 economy rate. Nandre Burger vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 1 wickets, 34 average, 21 SR & 9.71 economy rate.

Nandre Burger’s last five figures: 1/33, 2/32, 2/29, 1/30 & 2/22.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 4 wickets at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 29.75 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 12 wickets at an average of 22.58 and a strike rate of 17.91 in ten IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 16.11 average, 14.41 SR & 6.71 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 20.58 average, 13 SR & 9.50 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 2/34, 3/11, 2/19, 1/25 & 1/21.

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill has 372 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 120.38 in 12 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Shubman Gill has 42 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 93.33 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 171 runs, 121 balls, 57 average, 141.32 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 42 runs, 41 balls, 21 average, 102.43 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 51 runs, 45 balls, 25.50 average, 113.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 19, 89*, 36, 8 & 31.

Wriddhiman Saha has 157 runs at an average of 14.27 and a strike rate of 131.93 in 15 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Wriddhiman Saha has 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 120.83 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 134 runs, 84 balls, 44.66 average, 159.52 SR & 3 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 31 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 44 balls, 28 average, 127.27 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 58 runs, 51 balls, 29 average, 113.72 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha’s previous five scores: 11, 25, 21, 19 & 20.

Kane Williamson has 221 runs at an average of 44.20 and a strike rate of 120.76 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has two fifties against them.

Kane Williamson has 76 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 133.33 in two IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Kane Williamson’s last five scores: 1, 26, 26*, 57 & 61.

Sai Sudharsan scored 20 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 31, 33, 45, 37 & 45.

Vijay Shankar has 125 runs at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 125 in seven IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Vijay Shankar has 11 runs in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 41 balls, 29 average, 141.43 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 17, 8, 14, 12 & 6*.

Rahul Tewatia scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 30, 23, 6, 22 & 19.

Rashid Khan has 15 wickets at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 20.80 in 13 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Rashid Khan has 5 wickets at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings in Jaipur.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 27.47 average, 19.11 SR & 8.62 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 17.20 average, 13.13 SR & 7.85 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 1/28, 1/40, 1/33, 2/49 & 0/23.

Umesh Yadav has 10 wickets at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 27.50 in 13 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Umesh Yadav has 4 wickets at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 22.25 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

Umesh Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 127 average, 69.50 SR & 10.96 economy rate. Umesh Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 15.60 average, 11.40 SR & 7.93 economy rate.

Umesh Yadav’s last five figures: 2/22, 1/35, 1/28, 0/27 & 2/31.

Spencer Johnson’s last five figures: 0/32, 1/35, 2/25, 1/10 & 1/49.

Noor Ahmad has 3 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 10.66 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 31.50 average, 23.90 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 15.55 average, 12.88 SR & 7.24 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/22, 2/32, 1/32, 1/37 & 0/20.

Mohit Sharma has 8 wickets at an average of 22.87 and a strike rate of 19.37 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mohit Sharma has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings in Jaipur.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 24 wickets, 13.58 average, 9.91 SR & 8.21 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 20 average, 14.10 SR & 8.51 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 0/34, 1/38, 3/25, 1/36 & 2/32.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Jaipur has been 160, with pacers snaring 53.42% of wickets here. The track will be tricky to bat in the first innings and might improve once the dew settles in. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell (IMP).

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

Also Read: WATCH: PBKS newbie schools veteran Pat Cummins with a slick uppercut

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and regained his form in the previous game. He also has a fine record here.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson will bat in the top order. Samson has batted well this season. He also has a terrific record here.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is another popular captaincy option for this game. Gill will open the innings and is a consistent batter. He can play a big knock.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has been selected by less than 7% of users as of now. Avesh has bowled well in patches this season and might be effective in Jaipur. The track generally slows down after the powerplay, and Avesh operates in this phase, making him a decent differential pick.

Telegram Group Join Now

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad’s selection % currently stands at 24.56. Noor is a genuine wicket-taker and did well the last time he played in Jaipur. He can dismiss a few batters.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Kane Williamson, Darshan Nalkande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, and Spencer Johnson.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kane Williamson, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wriddhiman Saha, Shimron Hetmyer, Spencer Johnson, Avesh Khan, and Nandre Burger.

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals are the only unbeaten team in the competition. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have lost three of their five matches so far. Quality-wise, RR look like a better team and will also have a home advantage. Expect them to continue their winning run.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.