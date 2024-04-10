WATCH: PBKS newbie schools veteran Pat Cummins with a slick uppercut

The PBKS batting sensation once again gave a glimpse of his tremendous talent.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), PBKS batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma once again gave a glimpse of his tremendous talent.

During the run-chase as the equation got difficult for PBKS, Ashutosh Sharma hit an exquisite upper-cut off SRH skipper Pat Cummins to release some of the pressure. He gently guided the ball over the keeper as it raced towards the boundary line.

Ashutosh put up a spirited fight along with another IPL 2024 debutant, Shashank Singh but PBKS fell short by a narrow margin of just 2 runs in the end.

Ashutosh registered a quickfire 15-ball 33 while Shashank too remained unbeaten for 46 off 25 balls.

This isn't the first time Ashutosh has lit up the IPL with his fireworks.

During PBKS' match against Gujarat Titans, it was the same duo who took on the onus on themselves and helped their team over the finishing line in a 200-run chase.

PBKS succumb to SRH in last-over thriller

Speaking about the match, SRH youngster Nitish Reddy led the batting charts for his team with a 37-ball 64. He showed real maturity in his knock to propel the SRH scoreboard, especially after they were dealt an early blow and were reeling at 39 for 3 at one time.

Arshdeep Singh took four wickets for Punjab Kings but Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on a half-century from Nitish Reddy to score 182 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Harshal Patel and Sam Curran also finished with two wickets each.

However, in the end, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh's heroics went in vain. Both batters almost took PBKS to victory but with 29 runs needed to win in the final over, they fell short by only 2 runs in a thrilling climax.

