WATCH: PBKS snooze on Travis Head review, UltraEdge show contact with bat

Had PBKS reviewed the decision, Head would have been on his way.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), SRH opener Travis Head got a fortunate reprieve and was saved from losing his wicket on the very first ball of the match.

PBKS speedster Kagiso Rabada bowled an absolute peach of a delivery that threatened to shape in from leg on a length, only to pitch and deck away slightly.

Head opened up to play the shot and it seemed like it might have flicked the back leg on the way which could have been the reason for a noise. Soon PBKS wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma made a vociferous appeal but he didn't receive the backing from fellow players and the skipper.

Unfortunately for PBKS, UltraEdge later confirmed a spike and there was bat involved. Had PBKS reviewed the decision, Head would have been on his way.

ALSO READ: Sunrisers Hyderabad replace Wanindu Hasaranga with rookie Sri Lankan spinner

Travis Head fail to capitalize on lifeline

However, Head couldn't make the most of the opportunity as he departed shortly after in the fourth over for 21 runs. Arshdeep Singh drew first blood for PBKS with Head's scalp and the speedster followed it up with another prized wicket of Proteas batter Aiden Markram on the fourth ball of the same over.

England all-rounder Sam Curran then got the wicket of in-form Abhishek Sharma in the very next over as SRH were reduced to 39 for 3.

This was a new conundrum for SRH, given that they posted the highest ever total in IPL history just a few days back.

At the time of writing this report, SRH is 56 for 3 in 8 overs.

Both PBKS and SRH are currently in the middle of the ten-team points table with two wins from four games. SRH occupy the fifth spot due to a superior run-rate while PBKS are placed sixth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.