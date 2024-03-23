RR vs LSG: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 4 of IPL 2024
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have a balanced unit and home advantage. Lucknow Super Giants have a decent lineup, but RR are more suited for the conditions in Jaipur. Expect RR to win the game.
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Indian Premier League 2024
Match
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Date
24 March 2024
Time
3:30 PM IST
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
Rajasthan Royals:
-
Jos Buttler has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 94.82 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Jos Buttler has 604 runs at an average of 46.46 and a strike rate of 139.81 in 15 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties here.
-
Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 80 runs, 61 balls, 26.66 average, 131.14 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 71 runs, 55 balls, 23.66 average, 129.09 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 10, 38, 64, 6 & 45.
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal has 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 132.81 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal has 170 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 155.96 in five IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace since 2023: 273 runs, 166 balls, 30.33 average, 164.45 SR & 9 dismissals.
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 4, 68, 60, 0 & 21.
-
Sanju Samson has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 117.50 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Sanju Samson has 517 runs at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 135.69 in 21 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has three fifties here.
-
Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace since 2023: 76 runs, 48 balls, 12.66 average, 158.33 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Sanju Samson vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 20 runs, 15 balls, 10 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 0, 0, 8, 55* & 52.
-
Dhruv Jurel has 44 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 141.93 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 13*, 16*, 25*, 3 & 7.
-
Shimron Hetmyer has 61 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 148.78 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Shimron Hetmyer has 60 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 98.36 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Shimron Hetmyer vs left-arm pace since 2023: 294 runs, 196 balls, 24.50 average, 150 SR & 12 dismissals.
-
Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spin since 2023: 99 runs, 99 balls, 16.50 average, 100 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Shimron Hetmyer vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s: 24 runs, 35 balls, 12 average, 68.57 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 8, 7, 39*, 2 & 34.
-
Riyan Parag has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 131.25 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Riyan Parag has 82 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 128.12 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners since 2023: 21 runs, 18 balls, 10.50 average, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in seven balls.
-
Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 8, 12, 50*, 57* & 72.
-
Rovman Powell has 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 114.70 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in 2024: 151 runs, 94 balls, 30.20 average, 160.63 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in three balls.
-
Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in 2024: 30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s: 30 runs, 39 balls, 6 average, 76.92 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 2, 12, 30, 28* & 23*.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin has 3 wickets at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin has 9 wickets at an average of 27.55 and a strike rate of 21.33 in ten IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 28.63 average, 20.72 SR & 8.29 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 23.85 average, 23.14 SR & 6.19 economy rate.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/33, 0/32, 1/35, 0/8 & 2/27.
-
Trent Boult has 5 wickets at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Trent Boult has 2 wickets at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 30 in three IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Trent Boult vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 22.08 average, 16.50 SR & 8.03 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 36.50 average, 24 SR & 9.12 economy rate.
-
Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 0/24, 0/49, 2/20, 0/16 & 1/29.
-
Avesh Khan vs RHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 38.55 average, 25.66 SR & 9.06 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 27.57 average, 17.57 SR & 9.50 economy rate.
-
Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/55, 0/39, 1/33, 1/37 & 1/31.
-
Sandeep Sharma has 2 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 24 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.
-
Sandeep Sharma has 3 wickets at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 46 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 8 wickets, 28.75 average, 19.37 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 2 wickets, 76 average, 62.50 SR & 7.29 economy rate.
-
Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 2/30, 0/32, 3/35, 0/47 & 0/24.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal has 7 wickets at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of 22.14 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs since 2023: 25 wickets, 18.20 average, 14.72 SR & 7.43 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 25.90 average, 16.54 SR & 9.43 economy rate.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/21, 3/13, 4/8, 1/25 & 0/19.
Lucknow Super Giants:
-
Quinton de Kock has 359 runs at an average of 44.87 and a strike rate of 138.07 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Quinton de Kock made 65 runs in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Quinton de Kock vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 12 runs, 13 balls, 4 average, 92.30 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Quinton de Kock vs off-spinners in 2024: 39 runs, 45 balls, 13 average, 86.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him four times in 100 balls.
-
Quinton de Kock vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 54 runs, 44 balls, 9 average, 122.72 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Quinton de Kock vs Trent Boult in T20s: 29 runs, 22 balls, 14.50 average, 131.81 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Quinton de Kock vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 43 runs, 35 balls, 21.50 average, 122.85 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 3, 23, 20, 16 & 6.
-
Devdutt Padikkal has 221 runs at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 146.35 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has one fifty and a century against them.
-
Devdutt Padikkal has 69 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 138 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm pace since 2023: 38 runs, 36 balls, 12.66 average, 105.55 SR & 3 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 14 balls.
-
Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 13 runs, 17 balls, 6.50 average, 76.47 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Devdutt Padikkal vs leg-spinners since 2023: 33 runs, 35 balls, 16.50 average, 94.28 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 59, 1, 31*, 4 & 24.
-
Deepak Hooda has 151 runs at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 152.52 in seven IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Deepak Hooda has 2 runs at an average of 1 and a strike rate of 40 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace since 2023 in IPL & T20Is: 27 runs, 29 balls, 9 average, 93.10 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Deepak Hooda vs off-spinners since 2023 in IPL & T20Is: 29 runs, 21 balls, 14.50 average, 138.09 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.
-
Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 37, 60, 6, 60 & 16.
-
KL Rahul has 579 runs at an average of 48.25 and a strike rate of 129.82 in 14 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has five fifties against them.
-
KL Rahul has 138 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 130.18 in three IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
-
KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL 2023: 54 runs, 57 balls, 27 average, 94.73 SR & 2 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in 79 balls.
-
KL Rahul’s last five scores: 0*, 12, 68, 39 & 74.
-
Marcus Stoinis has 208 runs at an average of 29.71 and a strike rate of 126.06 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 16.80 in seven IPL innings against them.
-
Marcus Stoinis has 63 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 105 in three IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings here.
-
Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 16 average, 11 SR & 8.72 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 13 average, 13.25 SR & 5.88 economy rate.
-
Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 16, 9, 38, 11 & 1. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 3/36, 2/20, 1/22, 3/24 & 3/18.
-
Nicholas Pooran has 125 runs at an average of 17.85 and a strike rate of 138.88 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.
-
Nicholas Pooran has 41 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 120.58 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Nicholas Pooran vs off-spinners in 2024: 59 runs, 54 balls, 29.50 average, 109.25 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Nicholas Pooran vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 29 runs, 33 balls, 9.66 average, 87.87 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 3, 14, 57*, 36 & 1.
-
Krunal Pandya has 4 wickets at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 31.50 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.
-
Krunal Pandya took a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 1/30, 0/36, 1/18, 1/8 & 1/24.
-
Ravi Bishnoi has 2 wickets at a strike rate of 60 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.
-
Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 11 wickets, 15.54 average, 11.54 SR & 8.07 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 2 wickets, 51 average, 33 SR & 9.27 economy rate.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 22 wickets, 21 average, 14.68 SR & 8.58 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 40.33 average, 26.50 SR & 9.13 economy rate.
-
Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 3/10, 0/23, 0/52, 2/22 & 1/25.
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Jaipur has been 135, with pacers snaring 52.37% of wickets here. The track will be slow, with spinners getting ample help off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 35°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal (IMP).
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur (IMP).
Also Read: WATCH: Phil Salt smokes Marco Jansen for hattrick of sixes on KKR debut
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has a fine record in Jaipur. His wicketkeeping can also fetch a few points.
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in the form of his life. Jaiswal will open the innings and can score big. He is a good player of spin, helping him score runs in Jaipur.
KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy option. Rahul will bat in the middle order. He will look to make a substantial score.
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel has been selected by less than 3% of users as of now. Jurel will bat in the middle order and has been doing well lately. He can fetch match-winning points.
Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal’s selection % currently stands at 37.25. Padikkal knows the RR bowlers quite well and will open the innings. He can make a big score.
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If RR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Dhruv Jurel, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, and Sandeep Sharma.
If LKN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, and Naveen-ul-Haq.
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If RR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, and Sandeep Sharma.
If LKN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, and Naveen0ul-Haq.
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction
Rajasthan Royals have a balanced unit and home advantage. Lucknow Super Giants have a decent lineup, but RR are more suited for the conditions in Jaipur. Expect RR to win the game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.