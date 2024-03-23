RR vs LSG: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 4 of IPL 2024

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date

24 March 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 94.82 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jos Buttler has 604 runs at an average of 46.46 and a strike rate of 139.81 in 15 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 80 runs, 61 balls, 26.66 average, 131.14 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 71 runs, 55 balls, 23.66 average, 129.09 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 10, 38, 64, 6 & 45.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 132.81 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 170 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 155.96 in five IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace since 2023: 273 runs, 166 balls, 30.33 average, 164.45 SR & 9 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 4, 68, 60, 0 & 21.

Sanju Samson has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 117.50 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sanju Samson has 517 runs at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 135.69 in 21 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has three fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace since 2023: 76 runs, 48 balls, 12.66 average, 158.33 SR & 6 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 20 runs, 15 balls, 10 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 0, 0, 8, 55* & 52.

Dhruv Jurel has 44 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 141.93 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 13*, 16*, 25*, 3 & 7.

Shimron Hetmyer has 61 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 148.78 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Shimron Hetmyer has 60 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 98.36 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.

Shimron Hetmyer vs left-arm pace since 2023: 294 runs, 196 balls, 24.50 average, 150 SR & 12 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spin since 2023: 99 runs, 99 balls, 16.50 average, 100 SR & 6 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s: 24 runs, 35 balls, 12 average, 68.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 8, 7, 39*, 2 & 34.

Riyan Parag has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 131.25 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Riyan Parag has 82 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 128.12 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners since 2023: 21 runs, 18 balls, 10.50 average, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 8, 12, 50*, 57* & 72.

Rovman Powell has 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 114.70 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in 2024: 151 runs, 94 balls, 30.20 average, 160.63 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in three balls.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in 2024: 30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s: 30 runs, 39 balls, 6 average, 76.92 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 2, 12, 30, 28* & 23*.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 3 wickets at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 9 wickets at an average of 27.55 and a strike rate of 21.33 in ten IPL innings in Jaipur.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 28.63 average, 20.72 SR & 8.29 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 23.85 average, 23.14 SR & 6.19 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/33, 0/32, 1/35, 0/8 & 2/27.

Trent Boult has 5 wickets at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Trent Boult has 2 wickets at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 30 in three IPL innings in Jaipur.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 22.08 average, 16.50 SR & 8.03 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 36.50 average, 24 SR & 9.12 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 0/24, 0/49, 2/20, 0/16 & 1/29.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 38.55 average, 25.66 SR & 9.06 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 27.57 average, 17.57 SR & 9.50 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/55, 0/39, 1/33, 1/37 & 1/31.

Sandeep Sharma has 2 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 24 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sandeep Sharma has 3 wickets at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 46 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 8 wickets, 28.75 average, 19.37 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 2 wickets, 76 average, 62.50 SR & 7.29 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 2/30, 0/32, 3/35, 0/47 & 0/24.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 7 wickets at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of 22.14 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs since 2023: 25 wickets, 18.20 average, 14.72 SR & 7.43 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 25.90 average, 16.54 SR & 9.43 economy rate.