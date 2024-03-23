RR vs LSG: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 4 of IPL 2024

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have a balanced unit and home advantage. Lucknow Super Giants have a decent lineup, but RR are more suited for the conditions in Jaipur. Expect RR to win the game.

 By Darpan Jain Mar 23, 2024, 22:24 IST
RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction IPL 2024 Match 4?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date

24 March 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rajasthan Royals:

  • Jos Buttler has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 94.82 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Jos Buttler has 604 runs at an average of 46.46 and a strike rate of 139.81 in 15 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties here.

  • Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 80 runs, 61 balls, 26.66 average, 131.14 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Jos Buttler vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 71 runs, 55 balls, 23.66 average, 129.09 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 10, 38, 64, 6 & 45.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 132.81 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 170 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 155.96 in five IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace since 2023: 273 runs, 166 balls, 30.33 average, 164.45 SR & 9 dismissals.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 4, 68, 60, 0 & 21.

  • Sanju Samson has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 117.50 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Sanju Samson has 517 runs at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 135.69 in 21 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has three fifties here.

  • Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace since 2023: 76 runs, 48 balls, 12.66 average, 158.33 SR & 6 dismissals.

  • Sanju Samson vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 20 runs, 15 balls, 10 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 0, 0, 8, 55* & 52.

  • Dhruv Jurel has 44 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 141.93 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 13*, 16*, 25*, 3 & 7.

  • Shimron Hetmyer has 61 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 148.78 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Shimron Hetmyer has 60 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 98.36 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Shimron Hetmyer vs left-arm pace since 2023: 294 runs, 196 balls, 24.50 average, 150 SR & 12 dismissals.

  • Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spin since 2023: 99 runs, 99 balls, 16.50 average, 100 SR & 6 dismissals.

  • Shimron Hetmyer vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s: 24 runs, 35 balls, 12 average, 68.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 8, 7, 39*, 2 & 34.

  • Riyan Parag has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 131.25 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Riyan Parag has 82 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 128.12 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners since 2023: 21 runs, 18 balls, 10.50 average, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in seven balls.

  • Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 8, 12, 50*, 57* & 72.

  • Rovman Powell has 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 114.70 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in 2024: 151 runs, 94 balls, 30.20 average, 160.63 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in three balls.

  • Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in 2024: 30 runs, 19 balls, 7.50 average, 157.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

  • Rovman Powell vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s: 30 runs, 39 balls, 6 average, 76.92 SR & 5 dismissals.

  • Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 2, 12, 30, 28* & 23*.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin has 3 wickets at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin has 9 wickets at an average of 27.55 and a strike rate of 21.33 in ten IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 28.63 average, 20.72 SR & 8.29 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 23.85 average, 23.14 SR & 6.19 economy rate.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/33, 0/32, 1/35, 0/8 & 2/27.

  • Trent Boult has 5 wickets at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Trent Boult has 2 wickets at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 30 in three IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Trent Boult vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 22.08 average, 16.50 SR & 8.03 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 36.50 average, 24 SR & 9.12 economy rate.

  • Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 0/24, 0/49, 2/20, 0/16 & 1/29.

  • Avesh Khan vs RHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 38.55 average, 25.66 SR & 9.06 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 27.57 average, 17.57 SR & 9.50 economy rate.

  • Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/55, 0/39, 1/33, 1/37 & 1/31.

  • Sandeep Sharma has 2 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 24 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Sandeep Sharma has 3 wickets at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 46 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 8 wickets, 28.75 average, 19.37 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 2 wickets, 76 average, 62.50 SR & 7.29 economy rate.

  • Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 2/30, 0/32, 3/35, 0/47 & 0/24.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has 7 wickets at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of 22.14 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs since 2023: 25 wickets, 18.20 average, 14.72 SR & 7.43 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 25.90 average, 16.54 SR & 9.43 economy rate.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/21, 3/13, 4/8, 1/25 & 0/19.

Lucknow Super Giants:

  • Quinton de Kock has 359 runs at an average of 44.87 and a strike rate of 138.07 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

  • Quinton de Kock made 65 runs in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Quinton de Kock vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 12 runs, 13 balls, 4 average, 92.30 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Quinton de Kock vs off-spinners in 2024: 39 runs, 45 balls, 13 average, 86.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him four times in 100 balls.

  • Quinton de Kock vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 54 runs, 44 balls, 9 average, 122.72 SR & 6 dismissals.

  • Quinton de Kock vs Trent Boult in T20s: 29 runs, 22 balls, 14.50 average, 131.81 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Quinton de Kock vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 43 runs, 35 balls, 21.50 average, 122.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 3, 23, 20, 16 & 6.

  • Devdutt Padikkal has 221 runs at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 146.35 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

  • Devdutt Padikkal has 69 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 138 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm pace since 2023: 38 runs, 36 balls, 12.66 average, 105.55 SR & 3 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

  • Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 13 runs, 17 balls, 6.50 average, 76.47 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Devdutt Padikkal vs leg-spinners since 2023: 33 runs, 35 balls, 16.50 average, 94.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 59, 1, 31*, 4 & 24.

  • Deepak Hooda has 151 runs at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 152.52 in seven IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has two fifties against them.

  • Deepak Hooda has 2 runs at an average of 1 and a strike rate of 40 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace since 2023 in IPL & T20Is: 27 runs, 29 balls, 9 average, 93.10 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Deepak Hooda vs off-spinners since 2023  in IPL & T20Is: 29 runs, 21 balls, 14.50 average, 138.09 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.

  • Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 37, 60, 6, 60 & 16.

  • KL Rahul has 579 runs at an average of 48.25 and a strike rate of 129.82 in 14 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has five fifties against them.

  • KL Rahul has 138 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 130.18 in three IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

  • KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL 2023: 54 runs, 57 balls, 27 average, 94.73 SR & 2 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in 79 balls.

  • KL Rahul’s last five scores: 0*, 12, 68, 39 & 74.

  • Marcus Stoinis has 208 runs at an average of 29.71 and a strike rate of 126.06 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 16.80 in seven IPL innings against them.

  • Marcus Stoinis has 63 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 105 in three IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings here.

  • Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in 2024: 11 wickets, 16 average, 11 SR & 8.72 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 13 average, 13.25 SR & 5.88 economy rate.

  • Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 16, 9, 38, 11 & 1. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 3/36, 2/20, 1/22, 3/24 & 3/18.

  • Nicholas Pooran has 125 runs at an average of 17.85 and a strike rate of 138.88 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Nicholas Pooran has 41 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 120.58 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Nicholas Pooran vs off-spinners in 2024: 59 runs, 54 balls, 29.50 average, 109.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Nicholas Pooran vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 29 runs, 33 balls, 9.66 average, 87.87 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 3, 14, 57*, 36 & 1.

  • Krunal Pandya has 4 wickets at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 31.50 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Krunal Pandya took a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 1/30, 0/36, 1/18, 1/8 & 1/24.

  • Ravi Bishnoi has 2 wickets at a strike rate of 60 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 11 wickets, 15.54 average, 11.54 SR & 8.07 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 2 wickets, 51 average, 33 SR & 9.27 economy rate.

  • Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in 2024: 22 wickets, 21 average, 14.68 SR & 8.58 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 40.33 average, 26.50 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

  • Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 3/10, 0/23, 0/52, 2/22 & 1/25.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Jaipur has been 135, with pacers snaring 52.37% of wickets here. The track will be slow, with spinners getting ample help off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 35°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal (IMP).

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur (IMP).

Also Read: WATCH: Phil Salt smokes Marco Jansen for hattrick of sixes on KKR debut

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has a fine record in Jaipur. His wicketkeeping can also fetch a few points.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in the form of his life. Jaiswal will open the innings and can score big. He is a good player of spin, helping him score runs in Jaipur.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy option. Rahul will bat in the middle order. He will look to make a substantial score.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel has been selected by less than 3% of users as of now. Jurel will bat in the middle order and has been doing well lately. He can fetch match-winning points.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal’s selection % currently stands at 37.25. Padikkal knows the RR bowlers quite well and will open the innings. He can make a big score.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dhruv Jurel, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, and Sandeep Sharma.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, and Sandeep Sharma.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, and Naveen0ul-Haq.

RR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have a balanced unit and home advantage. Lucknow Super Giants have a decent lineup, but RR are more suited for the conditions in Jaipur. Expect RR to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

From around the web