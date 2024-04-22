RR vs MI: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 38 of IPL 2024

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have been the best unit in the competition, but Mumbai Indians have a solid core. While RR will have a home advantage, MI are known to keep the momentum going and win matches consistently. Expect MI to win the contest.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Date

22 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 179 runs at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 177.22 in six IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a century against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 223 runs at an average of 24.77 and a strike rate of 149.66 in nine IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 222 runs, 126 balls, 31.71 average, 176.19 SR & 7 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 19, 39, 24, 0 & 10.

Jos Buttler has 498 runs at an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 148.65 in nine IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 734 runs at an average of 45.87 and a strike rate of 139.80 in 19 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 102 runs, 71 balls, 34 average, 143.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in 2024: 47 runs, 37 balls, 23.50 average, 127.02 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 65 runs, 75 balls, 16.25 average, 86.66 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 113 runs, 66 balls, 56.50 average, 171.21 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 107*, 8, 100*, 13 & 11.

Sanju Samson has 563 runs at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of 141.10 in 22 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has five fifties against them.

Sanju Samson has 751 runs at an average of 37.55 and a strike rate of 142.50 in 25 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has six fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 114 runs, 75 balls, 22.80 average, 152 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 53 runs, 54 balls, 26.50 average, 98.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 60 runs, 34 balls, 30 average, 176.47 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 12, 18, 68*, 69 & 12.

Riyan Parag has 113 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 137.80 in five IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

Riyan Parag has 289 runs at an average of 41.28 and a strike rate of 152.10 in nine IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has two fifties here.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 33 balls, 13.33 average, 121.21 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 47 balls, 26.50 average, 112.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 34, 23, 76, 4 & 54.

Dhruv Jurel scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Dhruv Jurel has 86 runs at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 148.27 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.

Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 39 balls, 26 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 2, 6, 2, 20 & 20.

Shimron Hetmyer has 99 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 126.92 in eight IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Shimron Hetmyer has 103 runs at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 119.76 in ten IPL innings in Jaipur.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 28 balls, 13 average, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals. Shreyas Gopal has dismissed him once in four balls.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 15 runs, 20 balls, 3.75 average, 75 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Mohammad Nabi in T20s: 44 runs, 38 balls, 22 average, 115.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 0, 27*, 13*, 11* & 14.

Rovman Powell has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 117.50 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Rovman Powell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 3 runs, 7 balls, 1.50 average, 42.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 17 runs, 9 balls, 8.50 average, 188.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 26, 11, 2, 12 & 30.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 26 wickets at an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of 26.53 in 33 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 10 wickets at an average of 38.10 and a strike rate of 28.20 in 14 IPL innings in Jaipur.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 35.20 average, 25 SR & 8.44 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 45 average, 36.40 SR & 7.41 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/49, 0/40, 0/28, 0/27 & 0/30.

Trent Boult has 12 wickets at an average of 28.16 and a strike rate of 19.41 in ten IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Trent Boult has 4 wickets in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 21.53 average, 15.06 SR & 8.57 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 33.20 average, 29.20 SR & 6.82 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 1/31, 1/22, 0/8, 0/30 & 3/22.

Avesh Khan has 9 wickets at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 9.33 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Avesh Khan has 5 wickets at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 22.80 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 42.75 average, 26.62 SR & 9.63 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 26.28 average, 17.57 SR & 8.97 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 2/35, 2/34, 1/48, 0/46 & 1/30.

Kuldeep Sen has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Kuldeep Sen took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

Kuldeep Sen vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 28.66 average, 15.33 SR & 11.21 economy rate. Kuldeep Sen vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 21.33 average, 14.66 SR & 8.72 economy rate.

Kuldeep Sen’s last five figures: 2/46, 1/35, 3/41, 1/30 & 0/21.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 28 wickets at an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of 15.64 in 19 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 14 wickets at an average of 22.42 and a strike rate of 17 in 11 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 21 wickets, 16.66 average, 14.40 SR & 7.11 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 24.91 average, 14.83 SR & 10.07 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/54, 1/31, 2/43, 2/34 & 3/11.

Mumbai Indians:

Ishan Kishan has 286 runs at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of 132.40 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

Ishan Kishan scored 58 runs in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 45 balls, 12 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 32 balls.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 145 runs, 89 balls, 36.25 average, 162.92 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 46 balls.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 51 balls, 27.33 average, 160.74 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 8, 23, 69, 42 & 16.

Rohit Sharma has 541 runs at an average of 20.03 and a strike rate of 124.36 in 27 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has two fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma has 25 runs at an average of 5 and a strike rate of 55.55 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 11.75 average, 151.61 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 38 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 110 runs, 67 balls, 27.50 average, 164.17 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him five times in 52 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 92 runs, 76 balls, 30.66 average, 121.05 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 110 runs, 120 balls, 36.66 average, 91.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 11 runs, 13 balls, 5.50 average, 84.61 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 36, 105*, 38, 49 & 0.

Suryakumar Yadav has 454 runs at an average of 41.27 and a strike rate of 143.21 in 13 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 106 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 132.50 in two IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 56 balls, 28.75 average, 205.35 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in 21 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 33 balls, 17.50 average, 106.06 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 83 runs, 71 balls, 27.66 average, 116.90 SR & 3 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 78, 0, 52, 0 & 100.

Tilak Varma has 157 runs at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 138.93 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 96 runs, 73 balls, 24 average, 131.50 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 28 balls.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 83 runs, 47 balls, 27.66 average, 176.59 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 34*, 31, 16*, 6 & 32.

Hardik Pandya has 448 runs at an average of 74.66 and a strike rate of 172.07 in 13 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 19.45 and a strike rate of 14.54 in nine IPL innings against them.

Hardik Pandya has 66 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 206.25 in three IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 17.33 in three IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 84 runs, 65 balls, 21 average, 129.23 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him twice in 32 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 113 runs, 60 balls, 37.66 average, 188.33 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him four times in 69 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 40 balls, 14.50 average, 72.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 17 runs, 27 balls, 8.50 average, 62.96 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 47.80 average, 27.60 SR & 10.39 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 77 average, 51 SR & 9.05 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 10, 2, 21*, 39 & 34. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 1/33, 2/43, 0/13, 1/46 & 0/30.

Tim David has 83 runs at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 166 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 27 balls, 10.33 average, 114.81 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Tim David’s last five scores: 14, 13, 45*, 17 & 42.

Romario Shepherd scored 24 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against them.

Romario Shepherd vs left-arm pace in 2024: 24 runs, 26 balls, 12 average, 92.30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Romario Shepherd’s last five scores: 10, 1, 39*, 15* & 11. Romario Shepherd’s last five figures: 0/20, 0/33, 0/22, 1/54 & 1/17.

Mohammad Nabi scored 17 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in 2024: 43 runs, 41 balls, 10.75 average, 104.87 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in 2024: 107 runs, 71 balls, 26.75 average, 150.70 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 30.85 average, 28 SR & 6.61 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 23.33 average, 18.16 SR & 7.70 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 0, 4*, 6, 59 & 25. Mohammad Nabi’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/7, 0/17, 0/16 & 1/14.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 9 wickets, 18.88 average, 11.22 SR & 10.09 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 31 average, 19.33 SR & 9.62 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 3/32, 1/35, 1/42, 4/34 & 0/36.

Shreyas Gopal has 4 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 13.75 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Shreyas Gopal has 15 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 13.60 in ten IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Shreyas Gopal’s last five figures: 1/26, 1/9, 1/32, 0/30 & 1/49.

Jasprit Bumrah has 17 wickets at an average of 18.58 and a strike rate of 17.64 in 13 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah has 3 wickets at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 20 average, 17.33 SR & 6.92 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 7 wickets, 6.71 average, 9.14 SR & 4.40 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 3/21, 0/27, 5/21, 2/22 & 0/26.

Akash Madhwal took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Akash Madhwal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 24.35 average, 13.92 SR & 10.49 economy rate. Akash Madhwal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 16.60 average, 13.40 SR & 7.43 economy rate.

Akash Madhwal’s last five figures: 1/46, 0/37, 1/57, 0/45 & 3/20.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Jaipur this IPL has been 189, with pacers snaring 66.66% of wickets here. Expect another similar track, with the batters enjoying more. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 195 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Rovman Powell/Keshav Maharaj (IMP).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal (IMP).

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler always scores runs against Mumbai Indians and knows the conditions quite well in Jaipur. His recent form has been top-notch.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson will bat in the top order. Samson has a fine record in Jaipur. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has a marvellous record against Rajasthan Royals. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has been selected by less than 22% of users as of now. Avesh has a fine record against Mumbai Indians and might get some assistance off the deck. Bowling in death overs will also increase his probability of taking wickets.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal’s selection % currently stands at 4.58. Gopal knows the conditions well in Jaipur and has played ample games here. He might be effective here.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Akash Madhwal, Kuldeep Sen, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shimron Hetmyer, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Rovman Powell, Trent Boult, and Gerald Coetzee.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, and Shreyas Gopal.

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerald Coetzee, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have been the best unit in the competition, but Mumbai Indians have a solid core. While RR will have a home advantage, MI are known to keep the momentum going and win matches consistently. Expect MI to win the contest.

