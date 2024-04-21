WATCH: Umpire who gave debatable verdict against Virat Kohli explains his decision

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) witnessed some heart-thumping action as it went down all the way to the wire. Although KKR managed to eke out a win on the final ball of the match, there were a few umpiring decisions that didn't go in favour of RCB.

The biggest of them was the dismissal of their former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli. Chasing a steep target of 223, Kohli started his onslaught right from the start.

However, during the third over of RCB's innings, Kohli lobbed one full-toss delivery straight to the bowler Harshit Rana. While the umpire declared it out, Kohli appealed for a review for a no-ball above waist height.

Replays confirmed that Kohli was standing out of the crease and had he been standing inside, the ball would have dipped below his waist since it was a slower delivery.

The decision clearly irked Kohli who was then seen having an argument with the on-field umpires.

In the aftermath of the match, following the presentation ceremony, the umpire who had declared Kohli out tried and explained his decision. The duo seemed to have an extremely animated chat before they apparently reached a middle ground.

Speaking about the match, Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks slammed quickfire fifties to keep RCB in the hunt. Spinner Karn Sharma tipped the scales for RCB in the final over by slamming three sixes of Mitchell Starc when 21 runs were needed.

With the equation down to 3 needed off 2 balls, Starc picked up a wicket on the penultimate delivery while a runout on the final ball secured a narrow but thrilling one-run win for KKR.

