WATCH: Furious Kohli smashes waste bin with gloves after debatable dismissal at Eden Gardens

Kohli could be seen slamming his gloves against the bins after a controversial dismissal.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed after a controversial DRS decision which left him visibly angry. Chasing a towering target of 223, Kohli came all guns blazing.

What happened was Harshit Rana bowled a full toss which was above the waist height. Kohli managed to lob the ball as Rana took a comfortable catch off his own bowling. The on-field umpires gave the decision out and Kohli decided to challenge it.

However, when the replays were shown, Kohli could be seen standing outside the crease.

Given that the delivery was above waist height when it met Kohli, the third umpire inferred that it would have been below his waist had Kohli been standing inside the crease since the delivery was a slower one.

WATCH: Virat Kohli smashes waste bin with gloves

After the decision on the giant screen, Kohli visibly lost his cool and had a face-off with the on-field umpires.

Now, in a recent video that has surfaced online, Kohli could be seen slamming his gloves against the bins as he walked back into the dugout.

Not Kohli bashing a recycling bin in a Go Green kit



Mixed messages!!! https://t.co/JGfqRMER4T — Dan (@danbooth21) April 21, 2024

Speaking about the match, Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock, scoring a well-crafted fifty while KKR opener Phil Salt slammed a quickfire innings of 14-ball 48 to help the hosts post a towering score of 222 for 6 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Phil Salt's heroic diving run-out to help KKR win last-ball thriller against RCB

During the chase, Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks scored respective fifties but it went in vain in the end as RCB lost the contest on the final ball by just 1 run.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.