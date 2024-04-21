WATCH: Phil Salt's heroic diving run-out to help KKR win last-ball thriller against RCB

Phil Salt managed to collect a wayward throw from Varun Chakravarthy and made a dive to hit the stumps just in time.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), KKR wicketkeeper Phil Salt pulled off a heroic dive to affect a run-out and helped his side win a thriller of a contest on the final ball of the match.

With 21 runs needed off the last over, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer handed over the ball to talismanic pacer Mitchell Starc. However, the Aussie was taken for a beating by RCB spinner Karn Sharma for three sixes in four balls as he tipped the scales in favour of RCB.

Starc then took the wicket of Karn on the penultimate ball of the match with a splendid catch off his own bowling to reduce the equation to 3 runs needed of 1 ball.

Lockie Ferguson then walked out to the crease for the final ball. He pushed the final delivery to his off-side and ran hard for two runs but Phil Salt managed to collect a wayward throw from Varun Chakravarthy and made a dive to hit the stumps just in time before Lockie could return back to the crease.

KKR climbs to second spot in IPL 2024 Points table

Earlier in the match, Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock, scoring a deft fifty while Phil Salt also made an explosive contribution at the top of the order, scoring 48 off just 14 balls to help KKR post a towering score of 222 for 6 in 20 overs.

For RCB, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar scored respective fifties but ultimately it went in vain as KKR won the thrilling contest by just one run.

With the win, KKR has displaced SRH from the second spot in the points table on superior run-rate with both teams having 10 points. On the other hand, RCB remained at the bottom with just one win in eight games.

