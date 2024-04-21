WATCH: Virat Kohli's heated face-off with umpires after controversial DRS decision

After the decision on the giant screen, the former RCB skipper visibly lost his cool and had an argument with the on-field umpires.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), star RCB batter Virat Kohli had to return to the pavilion after a controversial decision. Chasing a towering target of 223, Kohli came all guns blazing and started attacking right from the word go.

However, in the third over, Kohli became the first RCB wicket to fall after umpires ruled a review in favour of the fielding team.

What happened was Harshit Rana bowled a full toss which was above the waist height. Kohli managed to lob the ball as Rana took a comfortable catch off his own bowling. The on-field umpires gave the decision out and Kohli decided to challenge it.

However, when the replays were shown, Kohli could be seen standing outside the crease.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's face-off with umpires

Given that the delivery was above waist height when it met Kohli, the third umpire inferred that it would have been below his waist if Kohli had been standing inside the crease since the delivery was a slower one.

After the decision on the giant screen, the former RCB skipper visibly lost his cool and had a face-off with the on-field umpires. Kohli looked agitated throughout his walk back to the dugout and could be seen extremely animated about the incident that had just transpired.

Speaking about the match, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a deft fifty after a fiery start from Phil Salt (48 off just 14 balls), which propelled the KKR scoreboard to 222 for 6 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, RCB are batting on 118 for 2 in 9.5 overs with Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar at the crease.

