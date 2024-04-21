WATCH: Cameron Green plucks out a one-handed stunner to remove Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru allrounder Cameron Green took a stunning catch during the KKR vs RCB match played at Eden Gardens. After being put into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a flying start, thanks to their wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt. Salt smashed 48 runs from just 14 balls, His knock included 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Despite Sunil Narine struggling at the other end, Salt made sure to keep up the run-rate as KKR smashed 75 runs in the powerplay but lost 3 wickets in the process. Salt holed out to deep midwicket while trying to hit Siraj for another six. In the next over, Narine tried to smash Yash Dayal over the off-side but the bowler flummoxed him with a slower one and Virat Kohli took an easy catch at long-off.

WATCH: Cameron Green's sensational one handed-catch

Left-arm quick Yash Dayal had just dismissed Sunil Narine in the second ball of the final over of the powerplay. In the last ball of the over, Dayal bowled a full ball on the batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi's pads, which he tried to flick away over short midwicket. For a moment, it looked like the ball would clear the fielder. But the fielder Cameron Green had other ideas.

Green stuck his right hand out in the air and held onto the catch somehow with one hand while his momentum was taking him backwards. It was also the final ball of the powerplay and RCB had managed to even out the proceedings a bit after the thrashing they had received earlier.

Cameron Green came back into the playing XI for this match after missing the last two games. He was dropped from the side after poor performances with both bat and ball in the initial few matches. Meanwhile, RCB made three changes into their playing XI for this match with Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green, and Karn Sharma coming back into the side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win from seven matches so far. They desperately need a win to get their campaign back on track, Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are at third spot with four wins from six matches so far. They suffered a narrow defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their previous game.

