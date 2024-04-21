WATCH: Virat Kohli's funny gesture to Sunil Narine; teases Kolkata crowd hinting that he will bowl

Virat Kohli was seen giving the cap to the umpire, showing he will open the attack during the first innings of the game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Virat Kohli was seen giving the cap to the umpire, showing he will open the attack during the first innings of the game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Kohli also warmed up with the new ball in his hands and looked ready to deliver for RCB with the ball.

Kohli has always been among the most lively players on the field, for he enjoys every moment and celebrates them with full intensity. His actions have often been caught on camera, with viewers getting ample content to grab whenever Kohli is on the field.

There is a sense of positivity around him, and his presence helps other players get more involved in the game and give their everything to the team. Kohli also plays with the crowd, encouraging them to cheer more and more for his players and keeping the intensity of the game up.

That Kohli is a crowd favourite helps him get along with the audience easily and keeps them involved throughout the rubber. His on-field antics are quite unique from other players, and some sarcasm is always in the mix in his gestures.

Virat Kohli's funny gesture to Sunil Narine goes viral

As the players strolled out on the field, Virat Kohli removed his orange cap and handed it to the umpire. He then stretched his arms and did a bit of exercise with the ball in his hands, signalling he would bowl from one end.

When the KKR opener Sunil Narine reached near him, Kohli made a funny gesture, suggesting he would dismiss him off his bowling. Later, he went to the umpire, who returned Kohli’s cap to him with a wry smile on his face.

He's such a great character 😂❤️.

Kohli also had a little chat with Sunil Narine after getting his cap back from the umpire, and the duo busted into laughter. It was a hilarious moment to start off the things in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli used to be a decent bowler during his initial years. However, he hardly bowls now and focus mainly on honing his skills as a batter.

