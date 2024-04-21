IPL coach gets awarded new contract by state team despite strong criticisms

The new contract will see him present for two more seasons.

Despite strong criticisms against his training methods, a current coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) has been awarded a new contract for the Madhya Pradesh State team.

The new tenure will see him present for two more seasons as the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) reaffirmed confidence in his coaching approach, despite recent complaints from multiple cricketers.

Currently plying his trade with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, 62-year-old Chandrakanth Pandit has been under fire of late, with several players opting to speak up about his techniques.

Confirming the recent development, MPCA secretary Sanjeeva Rao addressed the media and said, “Yes, all of us stakeholders at MPCA-the officebearers, senior members and our cricket committee felt that Pandit is the right person to continue in the same job, and that’s why we have hired him for two more seasons. Our cricket has benefited a lot since his arrival. Not only did we win the Ranji Trophy in 2022, but we also reached the semifinals of the under-23, finals of the under-16. Last season, 10 of our 12 teams reached the knockouts.”

Former players open up on Chandrakant Pandit's coaching methods

Recently, Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma came out in the open and revealed how he went into depression during his stint for Madhya Pradesh when Chandrakant Pandit was the coach. He rued the lack of chances during his stint and the eventual decision to shift to Railways.

Former KKR players David Wiese and Narayan Jagadeesan also shed light on his coaching methods.

While Wiese labelled it as 'militant type', Jagadeesan recounted an incident from last season where Pandit used scissors to cut down Varun Chakravarthy's sleeves, after the spinner wore full-length ones on a day designated for half-sleeves.

