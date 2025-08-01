Former RCB Stars Involved in Heated Battle As South Africa Enter WCL 2025 Final With 1 Run Win Over Australia

South Africa Champions secured a thrilling one run victory and qualified for the final, where they will face Pakistan Champions.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars Wayne Parnell and Daniel Christian were involved in a heated clash as South Africa reached the World Champions League (WCL) 2025 final with a thrilling 1-run win over Australia Champions.

All matches (40) ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – JOR 168/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN – MEL 101/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – KLPR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SRAK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 PRS – CMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY – MAG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG – WOL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – NPB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 164/7 PAK 178/6 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

South Africa Champions Post 186 After Morne Van Wyk’s Fireworks and JJ Smuts’ Steady Hand

In the match, South Africa Champions batted first and lost their first wicket early, with AB de Villiers getting out after scoring only six runs. He had been in terrific form before this game, having scored back-to-back hundreds, so it wasn’t the start the team was hoping for. However, JJ Smuts and Morne van Wyk, who came in at No. 3, built a brilliant partnership, adding 111 runs before Smuts was dismissed for 57. South Africa then kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Morne van Wyk scored a quick 76 off 35 balls before getting out in the 16th over. With his dismissal, their hopes of reaching 200 also faded, and they ended up scoring 186/8 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Australia got off to a very good start, with openers Shaun Marsh and Chris Lynn putting up a 45 run partnership for the first wicket. They were 71 for 2 in the eighth over. All of their top five batters contributed with the bat as Marsh scored 25, Lynn made 35, Darcy Short who came in at No. 3 added 33, and Ben Dunk chipped in with 12.

ALSO READ:

Former RCB Stars Daniel Christian and Wayne Parnell Face Off in Epic Finish as South Africa Reach WCL Final

It all came down to former RCB player Daniel Christian, who kept Australia in the game with some big hitting. The match went into the final over with Australia needing 14 runs and having four wickets in hand. Wayne Parnell, another former RCB player, was given the ball. Rob Quiney, who was batting alongside Christian, smashed the first ball for six. But Parnell bounced back well, conceding just five runs in the next four deliveries. With three runs needed off the final ball and Christian on strike, it was a battle between the two former RCB teammates .

Wayne Parnell held his nerve, conceding just one run on the final ball, which was followed by a run out. South Africa Champions secured a thrilling one run victory and qualified for the final, where they will face Pakistan Champions. Daniel Christian remained unbeaten on 49 off 29 balls for Australia, while Parnell impressed with figures of 2 for 33 in his four overs for South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.