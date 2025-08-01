Former RCB Stars Involved in Heated Battle As South Africa Enter WCL 2025 Final With 1 Run Win Over Australia

South Africa Champions secured a thrilling one run victory and qualified for the final, where they will face Pakistan Champions.
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars Wayne Parnell and Daniel Christian were involved in a heated clash as South Africa reached the World Champions League (WCL) 2025 final with a thrilling 1-run win over Australia Champions.
168/5
101/5
164/7
178/6
Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs
In the match, South Africa Champions batted first and lost their first wicket early, with AB de Villiers getting out after scoring only six runs. He had been in terrific form before this game, having scored back-to-back hundreds, so it wasn’t the start the team was hoping for. However, JJ Smuts and Morne van Wyk, who came in at No. 3, built a brilliant partnership, adding 111 runs before Smuts was dismissed for 57. South Africa then kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Morne van Wyk scored a quick 76 off 35 balls before getting out in the 16th over. With his dismissal, their hopes of reaching 200 also faded, and they ended up scoring 186/8 in their 20 overs.
In reply, Australia got off to a very good start, with openers Shaun Marsh and Chris Lynn putting up a 45 run partnership for the first wicket. They were 71 for 2 in the eighth over. All of their top five batters contributed with the bat as Marsh scored 25, Lynn made 35, Darcy Short who came in at No. 3 added 33, and Ben Dunk chipped in with 12.
It all came down to former RCB player Daniel Christian, who kept Australia in the game with some big hitting. The match went into the final over with Australia needing 14 runs and having four wickets in hand. Wayne Parnell, another former RCB player, was given the ball. Rob Quiney, who was batting alongside Christian, smashed the first ball for six. But Parnell bounced back well, conceding just five runs in the next four deliveries. With three runs needed off the final ball and Christian on strike, it was a battle between the two former RCB teammates .
Wayne Parnell held his nerve, conceding just one run on the final ball, which was followed by a run out. South Africa Champions secured a thrilling one run victory and qualified for the final, where they will face Pakistan Champions. Daniel Christian remained unbeaten on 49 off 29 balls for Australia, while Parnell impressed with figures of 2 for 33 in his four overs for South Africa.
