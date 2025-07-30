Yuzvendra Chahal Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Magical Six-Wicket Haul In County Championship [WATCH]

Yuzvendra Chahal is playing for Northamptonshire in the ongoing County Championship.
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is slowly guiding himself into the limelight again. He has bagged a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the County Championship game for Northamptonshire. The team is playing their match against Derbyshire in the second division of the league. The visitors batted first and were kept down to 377 in their first innings. The best performer for the hosts was undoubtedly Chahal, who gave away just 118 runs for his six-wicket haul. The leg-spinner bowled almost 34 overs to get to the milestone. Liam Guthrie, Luke Procter, George Scrimshaw and Rob Keogh each reaped a wicket.
Chahal was introduced into the attack as the fifth bowler. To add to his four wickets in the tournament already, he scalped another six, to run through the Derbyshire batting line-up. Four out of the six wickets came in the form of catches taken behind the wicket, which is a testament to Chahal’s skill. Chahal’s form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be crucial to Punjab Kings’ chances in the upcoming season and the leg-spinner is certainly raising his game at the right moment in order to grab some limelight.
The 35-year-old spinner recently signed a deal for the County club, and has made his appearance in just three matches till date. His ongoing game against Derbyshire is his third for the club, and the spinner has already scalped 10 wickets in the championship. Chahal has the ability to bowl with absolute poise, and can read what the batter is trying to do. Like we can see in the first dismissal, he can also make use of the conditions on offer, and can turn the ball a fair bit to deceive the batter. He has not played red-ball cricket for India, but will certainly be proud of these achievements.
Northamptonshire sit eighth in the points table with just two wins out of 10 matches played. They have lost four games and have drawn as many. Their only victories came in front of Lancashire and Middlesex, which were more than two months before this game. Leicestershire lead the table with six wins in 10 games, with Glamorgan at the second spot with four wins in their 10 fixtures. Chahal’s six-wicket haul in this match has been his best performance in the championship so far, and they will need a lot of these individual brilliances to finish strong in the tournament.
