RR vs PBKS: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 65 of IPL 2024

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are a quality side but have lost momentum. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have been mighty inconsistent and have key players absent. It will be an intriguing contest, but RR might prevail.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Date

15 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 217 runs at an average of 43.40 and a strike rate of 145.63 in five IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 182.05 in two IPL innings in Guwahati. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 257 runs, 152 balls, 28.55 average, 169.07 SR & 9 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him twice in 20 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 24, 4, 67, 24 & 104*.

Sanju Samson has 720 runs at an average of 37.89 and a strike rate of 143.42 in 22 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Sanju Samson has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 144.82 in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 148 runs, 92 balls, 29.60 average, 160.86 SR & 5 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him twice, while Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him once.

Sanju Samson vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 18 runs, 19 balls, 9 average, 94.73 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Rahul Chahar in T20s: 56 runs, 36 balls, 28 average, 155.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 15, 86, 0, 71* & 38*.

Riyan Parag has 92 runs at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 150.81 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Riyan Parag has 27 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 117.39 in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 50 balls, 20 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 83 runs, 62 balls, 27.66 average, 133.87 SR & 3 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran have dismissed him once each.

Riyan Parag vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 37 runs, 20 balls, 18.50 average, 185 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 47*, 27, 77, 14 & 34.

Dhruv Jurel has 48 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 16 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Dhruv Jurel has 40 runs at a strike rate of 222.22 in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 28, 1, 52*, 2 & 6.

Shubham Dubey’s previous five scores: 0, 25, 8*, 44* & 5.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 20 wickets at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 22.20 in 20 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 3 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 36.08 average, 25.16 SR & 8.60 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 34.33 average, 27.77 SR & 7.41 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 2/35, 3/24, 0/36, 1/39 & 0/31.

Trent Boult has 10 wickets at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 29.10 in 13 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Trent Boult has 3 wickets at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 25.41 average, 17.05 SR & 8.93 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 33.57 average, 27.42 SR & 7.34 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 0/24, 1/48, 0/33, 1/41 & 2/32.

Avesh Khan has 6 wickets at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 27 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 46.30 average, 27.30 SR & 10.17 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 27.44 average, 17.66 SR & 9.32 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 0/12, 0/42, 2/39, 1/42 & 1/49.

Sandeep Sharma has 9 wickets at an average of 21.44 and a strike rate of 18.66 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Sandeep Sharma took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Guwahati.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 23.40 average, 16 SR & 8.77 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 51 average, 38.40 SR & 7.96 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 0/30, 1/42, 1/31, 2/31 & 5/18.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 30 wickets at an average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 14 in 20 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 4 wickets at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 12 in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 23 wickets, 20.78 average, 15.78 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 30.15 average, 17.69 SR & 10.22 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/22, 1/48, 0/62, 0/41 & 1/48.

Nandre Burger vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 15.60 SR & 8.38 economy rate. Nandre Burger vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 18 average, 12 SR & 9 economy rate.

Nandre Burger’s previous five figures: 1/21, 1/33, 2/32, 2/29 & 1/30.

Punjab Kings:

Prabhsimran Singh has 72 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 144 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Prabhsimran Singh scored 60 runs in his only IPL innings in Guwahati.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 55 balls, 14.25 average, 103.63 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 95 runs, 73 balls, 23.75 average, 130.13 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 17 balls.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 6, 30, 13, 54 & 35.

Jonny Bairstow has 172 runs at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 128.35 in six IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Jonny Bairstow vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 53 runs, 45 balls, 17.66 average, 117.77 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 27, 7, 46, 108* & 15.

Rilee Rossouw scored 14 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Rilee Rossouw scored 14 runs in his only IPL innings in Guwahati.

Rilee Rossouw vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 30 runs, 44 balls, 15 average, 68.18 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in 15 balls.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 31 balls, 27 average, 174.19 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 61, 0, 43, 26 & 9.

Shashank Singh scored 9 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Shashank Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 31 balls, 16 average, 103.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 37, 27, 25*, 68* & 8.

Jitesh Sharma has 138 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 160.46 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Jitesh Sharma scored 27 runs in his only IPL innings in Guwahati.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 76 balls, 27.75 average, 146.05 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 25 balls.

Jitesh Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 25 balls, 22.50 average, 180 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 1 run, 5 balls, 0.50 average, 20 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 5, 0, 13, 9 & 29.

Sam Curran has 108 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 135 in six IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 17.40 in eight IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran scored a solitary run in his only IPL innings in Guwahati.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 85 runs, 71 balls, 17 average, 119.71 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 40 balls, 14 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult and Nandre Burger have dismissed him once each.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 37.31 average, 20.75 SR & 10.78 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 35.50 average, 22.87 SR & 9.31 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 22, 7, 26*, 20 & 6. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 1/50, 1/34, 0/37, 1/60 & 1/18.

Ashutosh Sharma scored 31 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Ashutosh Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL 2024: 3 runs, 10 balls, 1.50 average, 30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 8, 3, 3, 61 & 31.

Harshal Patel has 19 wickets at an average of 16.47 and a strike rate of 12.68 in 11 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 25 wickets, 18.48 average, 12.36 SR & 8.97 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 43.55 average, 24.33 SR & 10.73 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 3/38, 3/24, 0/12, 1/48 & 3/15.

Rahul Chahar has 8 wickets at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 22 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 68.33 average, 46 SR & 8.91 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 18.50 average, 16 SR & 6.93 economy rate.

Rahul Chahar’s last five figures: 0/47, 3/23, 2/16, 1/33 & 1/42.

Arshdeep Singh has 16 wickets at an average of 19.06 and a strike rate of 11.56 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Guwahati.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 28.73 average, 18.42 SR & 9.36 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 27.42 average, 14.92 SR & 11.02 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 1/41, 2/42, 1/52, 2/45, &1/17.

Vidwath Kaverappa’s previous five figures: 2/36, 1/33, 0/15, 2/7 & 0/17.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The two matches in Guwahati in the IPL last year saw first-innings scores of 197 & 199, with pacers snaring 65.21% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with periodic clouds, os forecast.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger (IMP).

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. Jaiswal is a consistent run-scorer, and his recent form has been decent. He will also enjoy batting in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is a popular captaincy option for this game. Samson will bat in the top order and has a fine record against PBKS. He can score big.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another popular captaincy option for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nandre Burger: Nandre Burger has been selected by less than 6% of users as of now. Burger will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. His form before the injury was decent.

Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh’s selection % currently stands at 35.66. Prabhsimran will open the innings and did well in Guwahati last time. He can make a big score.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shubham Dubey: Shubham Dubey might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

Other options: Yuzvendra Chahal and Jonny Bairstow.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

Other options: Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rahul Chahar.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

