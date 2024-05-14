WATCH: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka gives standing ovation to KL Rahul's diving catch

The gesture becomes even more prominent given the recent rumoured fallout between the duo.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), LSG skipper KL Rahul showed incredible agility to grab a catch of DC batter Shai Hope.

However, what stole the spotlight was LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's reaction following the effort.

Goenka, who was present in the stands got on his feet to applaud KL Rahul in a heartwarming gesture seeing the rigorous determination and endeavour of the captain.

The gesture becomes even more prominent as Goenka was spotted having a tussle with KL Rahul following their defeat in the previous game against SRH which drew a lot of criticism.

Rahul took the catch on the third ball of the ninth over when Ravi Bishnoi delivered a leg-break just outside the off stump to Hope as the batter attempted to slash the ball towards cover.

Rahul made an attempt to catch it but the ball slipped out of his grasp. Nevertheless, the skipper of LSG swiftly reacted, pursuing the deflected ball and managed to pull off an impressive catch, diving sideways.

DC face must-win clash against LSG

Speaking about the match, DC had an early blow after their big-hitting opener Jake Fraser-McGurk departed for a duck. However, other opener Abhishek Porel smashed a quickfire fifty, scoring 58 off 33 balls.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard reads 130 for 3 in 13.3 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs currently at the crease.

The match is extremely crucial for both teams to keep their playoffs ambitions alive.

For DC it's a must-win clash since this is their last league match while LSG will have one more game remaining against the Mumbai Indians on May 17.

