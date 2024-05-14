KKR CEO breaks silence on Rohit Sharma joining amidst rumours of Mumbai Indians exit

Rohit was recently spotted having a chat with the KKR support staff hinting that this might be his last season at MI.

In a recent development coming in, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has broken the silence of India captain Rohit Sharma joining the franchise after a video of the star batter talking to the KKR support staff recently went viral.

Rohit was caught having a chat with KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar which suggested that it could be the former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper's last season with the five-time IPL winners.

Prior to the IPL 2024, the MI management removed Rohit from captaincy and decided to hand it over to star all-rounder Hardik Pandya after getting him from Gujarat Titans.

Interestingly, KKR initially shared the video of the discussion on their social media platforms but later took it down. This action has fueled further speculation among fans regarding the possibility of Rohit departing from MI.

KKR CEO breaks silence on Rohit Sharma joining

Speaking in a podcast on RevSportz, KKR CEO Venky Mysore got candid about Rohit's potential move.

"I didn't even know about it, I think it's just a storm in a teacup. They have been good friends since god knows how long and someone has done something there just to create some mischief. I talked to both of them, they were talking about something else. Some people just have too much time on their hands."

Speaking about MI and KKR - both the teams have had an extremely contrasting IPL 2024 campaign. While Mumbai Indians became the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race, KKR was the first team to guarantee a qualification berth.

While Rohit's future at MI currently seems uncertain, the KKR CEO has also clarified that for the time being there is no particular strategy to acquire Rohit Sharma for the next season.

However, with a mega-auction scheduled to happen for IPL 2025, it remains to be seen how the future pans out for Rohit and both the franchises.

