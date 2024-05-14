LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul 'hug' it out at dinner party following controversial spat

The pictures of the same have now gone increasingly viral on social media.

The recent spat between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka and team captain KL Rahul on the sidelines of their embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against SRH drew a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Soon after the incident, there were reports claiming that KL Rahul had decided to step down from his captaincy while other reports claimed that the franchise is not considering him as an option for next year's mega-auction.

However, all those speculations can finally be put to bed after recent images surfaced showing Rahul and Goenka embraced in a hug at the latter's house for a dinner event. The picture and Goenka's gesture quashes any rumours of a rift between the two.

The pictures of the same have now gone increasingly viral on social media.

LSG's assistance coach downplays the Sanjiv Goenka-KL Rahul incident

LSG's assistant coach Lance Klusener also came out to downplay the incident and labelled it a "robust discussion".

Speaking at the pre-match conference ahead of LSG's crucial encounter against the Delhi Capitals today (May 14), the former Proteas cricketer said,

“I see no problem in a robust discussion between two cricket lovers. For us, it is a storm in a tea cup. It’s not a big thing for us.”

Talking about LSG's IPL 2024 playoff qualification chances, the damaging loss against SRH left LSG requiring to win both their remaining league fixtures.

The KL Rahul-led side lock horns with the Delhi outfit today followed by a match against five-time winners Mumbai Indians on May 17 and will need to deliver unblemished performances to fancy their playoffs chances.

