'What was his own performance as captain?' - Gautam Gambhir lashes out at AB de Villiers for criticising Hardik Pandya

Former RCB batter AB de Villiers recently criticized Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya's body language on the field. On his YouTube channel, De Villiers said that Pandya's body language suggested he was not being his own-self. Hardik Pandya has been targeted by the fans since he replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain before the IPL 2024 auction.

Since then, he has been booed by the spectators in the stadiums. His own performance has gone down as he has scored just 200 runs with the bat and picked up 11 wickets with the ball. His leadership has also come under scrutiny as Mumbai Indians became the first team to be eliminated in IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir lashes out at AB de Villiers for criticising Hardik Pandya

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir slammed AB de Villiers for his comments on Hardik Pandya. While speaking on Sportskeeda, Gambhir questioned De Villers' own performance when he was the captain. He also went on to add that De Villiers achieved nothing other than his own scores in IPL.

"What was his own performance when he was the captain? I don't think, be it Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, they had any performance in their career with leadership. Nothing if you pick and see their records. I don't think AB de Villiers has achieved anything in the IPL apart from his own scores. I don't think he has achieved anything from a team's point of view," Gambhir replied when asked about De Villers and Pietersen's comments on Pandya.

Gambhir also reminded the fans that Hardik Pandya had won the IPL in 2022 with Gujarat Titans and backed him to come good.

"Give him (Hardik Pandya) a bit more time. Judging him everyday in every match and everytime is not right. Those experts should see their own performances when they have captained a side. It's probably worse than any other leader. Ultimately its the performance and today Mumbai Indians have not performed well so everyone is talking about it," he added.



Gautam Gambhir is the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders currently. Since Gambhir's arrival this year, KKR have witnessed a dramatic change in their performances. They became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and are also assured for a top two finish in the league stage.

