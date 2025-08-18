Former KKR Star Adds Another Dimension to His Game With 21-Ball 54 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

His knock helped Kashi Rudras post 176/8.
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Indian pacer Shivam Mavi added another dimension to his game as he contributed with the bat during a match in the 2025 Uttar Pradesh Premier League in Lucknow on Monday.
Playing for Kashi Rudras, Mavi scored 54 runs from 21 balls in their match against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. He slammed six sixes during his knock, and his knock came at a crucial time for Kashi Rudras. After inning the toss and batting first, Kashi Rudras found themselves in trouble at 89/7 in the 14th over.
30/1
161/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
88/10
1/0
–
–
155/3
153/1
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg beat Masroor Sports Club by 7 wickets
146/5
66/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
22/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match start delayed due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
144/7
175/7
Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs
145/7
105/10
Northern Territory Strike beat Australian Capital Territory by 40 runs
31/2
178/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
65/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Among the top and middle-order batters, only skipper Karan Sharma (39 off 19 balls), Upendra Yadav (18 off 19 balls) and Yashovardhan Singh (23 off 22 balls) were able to produce runs, although none of them were able to convert starts into big knocks.
Mavi walked out to bat at No.8, with Kashi Rudras’ score reading 88/6. They were soon restricted to 89/7 following Aranav Baliyan’s dismissal in the 14th over, but Mavi and Shiva Singh (34*) forged an 97-run partnership for the eighth wicket.
Mavi was dismissed by Vasu Vats in the last ball of Kashi Rudras’ innings as they posted 176/8 from 20 overs. Gaur Gorakhpur Lions’ run chase had begun at the time of writing this report, but Mavi was yet to be introduced into the attack.
Shivam Mavi, a member of India’s Under-19 team that won the 2018 World Cup, made his IPL debut in 2018 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has played 32 IPL games since then, taking 30 wickets at an average of 31.40, but hasn’t played in the IPL since 2022.
ALSO READ:
The Uttar Pradesh cricketer was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) or INR 6 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, but did not get a game. At the IPL 2024 auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped him up for INR 6.4 crore, but was ruled out of the season due to an injury. Mavi went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but was a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants. The date for the IPL 2026 mini-auction is yet to be revealed.