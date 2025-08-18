News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former KKR Star Shivam Mavi Adds Another Dimension to His Game With 21-Ball 54 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former KKR Star Adds Another Dimension to His Game With 21-Ball 54 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 18, 2025
2 min read

His knock helped Kashi Rudras post 176/8.

Former KKR Star Shivam Mavi Adds Another Dimension to His Game With 21-Ball 54 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Indian pacer Shivam Mavi added another dimension to his game as he contributed with the bat during a match in the 2025 Uttar Pradesh Premier League in Lucknow on Monday.

Shivam Mavi’s bat does the talking in Uttar Pradesh Premier League

Playing for Kashi Rudras, Mavi scored 54 runs from 21 balls in their match against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. He slammed six sixes during his knock, and his knock came at a crucial time for Kashi Rudras. After inning the toss and batting first, Kashi Rudras found themselves in trouble at 89/7 in the 14th over.

Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

30/1

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

161/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

88/10

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

1/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

155/3

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

153/1

THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg beat Masroor Sports Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

146/5

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

66/1

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Surrey SURR

22/0

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Match start delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

144/7

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

175/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

145/7

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

105/10

Northern Territory Strike beat Australian Capital Territory by 40 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

31/2

Pakistan Shaheens PS

178/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kashi Rudras KARS

65/3

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

Among the top and middle-order batters, only skipper Karan Sharma (39 off 19 balls), Upendra Yadav (18 off 19 balls) and Yashovardhan Singh (23 off 22 balls) were able to produce runs, although none of them were able to convert starts into big knocks.

Mavi walked out to bat at No.8, with Kashi Rudras’ score reading 88/6. They were soon restricted to 89/7 following Aranav Baliyan’s dismissal in the 14th over, but Mavi and Shiva Singh (34*) forged an 97-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Mavi was dismissed by Vasu Vats in the last ball of Kashi Rudras’ innings as they posted 176/8 from 20 overs. Gaur Gorakhpur Lions’ run chase had begun at the time of writing this report, but Mavi was yet to be introduced into the attack.

Shivam Mavi’s IPL career

Shivam Mavi, a member of India’s Under-19 team that won the 2018 World Cup, made his IPL debut in 2018 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has played 32 IPL games since then, taking 30 wickets at an average of 31.40, but hasn’t played in the IPL since 2022.

ALSO READ:

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) or INR 6 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, but did not get a game. At the IPL 2024 auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped him up for INR 6.4 crore, but was ruled out of the season due to an injury. Mavi went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but was a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants. The date for the IPL 2026 mini-auction is yet to be revealed.

Cricket
Gaur Gorakhpur Lions
Kashi Rudras
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shivam Mavi
Uttar Pradesh Premier League
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Hardik Pandya remains India’s most crucial player, and the management must ensure a similar cover in the Asia Cup 2025.

Hardik Pandya Needs Batting Cover — the Mumbai Indians Template India Should Borrow for Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya has slowly developed a chink in his armour.
5:57 pm
Darpan Jain
20 Year Old Kerala All-Rounder Could Be A Potential Wildcard Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

20-Year-Old Kerala All-Rounder Could Be A Potential Wildcard Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

He has scalped 11 wickets in three First-class matches.
3:02 pm
Amogh Bodas
kwena mphaka aus vs sa odi series south africa squad

Rajasthan Royals Star Added To ODI Squad After Impressive Performances In AUS vs SA T20Is

The teenager has been in sensational form in the last three months
12:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
delhi capitals sameer rizvi up t20 league

Delhi Capitals Youngster Scores Fighting 45 off 36 Balls In UP T20 League 2025, Shows Promise To Be Retained For IPL 2026

The youngster has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit
10:27 am
Samarnath Soory
RCB Star Liam Livingstone Produces Yet Another All-Round Heroics, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

RCB Star Produces Yet Another All-Round Heroics, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He has now returned to excellent form in the last three games.
9:35 am
Sagar Paul
Sonny Baker Bags Hat-trick In The Hundred, Raises Stocks Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Sonny Baker Bags Hat-trick In The Hundred, Raises Stocks Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

He has bagged seven wickets in five games in The Hundred so far.
12:25 am
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.