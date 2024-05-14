'He wouldn't make the BBL' - Jake Fraser-McGurk recalls his best six in IPL 2024 which came off this bowler

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been destructive in IPL 2024 with 330 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 237.41 so far.

Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk is having a fantastic debut IPL season so far. The youngster has been the difference at the top for Delhi Capitals, having scored 330 runs in 8 matches at an average of 41.25. But the biggest talking point has been his strike rate.

The 22-year-old has an extraordinary strike rate of 237.41 so far. In the absence of world-class players like David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for most of the season, DC needed a batter who could provide them blazing starts at the top. Fraser-McGurk got the opportunity and he took it with both hands by destroying opposition bowling attacks with his powerful hitting.

Jake Fraser-McGurk recalls his best six in IPL 2024 which came off this bowler

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s most memorable 6 of the IPL.

In eight matches, Jake Fraser-McGurk has already struck 32 fours and 28 sixes and will be looking to add more to his tally..While speaking to The Grade Cricketer, remembered his best six of IPL 2024 so far.

"It was against a legspinner (Mayank Markande) against Sunrisers Hyderabad," Fraser-McGurk answered when asked about his best six of the season.

While speaking, Fraser-McGurk didn't remember the name of the bowler initially and asked Kumar Kushagra (sitting by his side) for the help. Later, it became clear that the bowler was Mayank Markande. The young Australian couldn't pronounce Markande's name properly as the others burst into laughter.

"He (Mayank Markande) bowled it like full and I sorta played it off the back stool and hit it over mid-off," he added while explaining his shot.

Later, it was asked whether Markande would make it to the Big Bash or not, to which Fraser-McGurk replied, "Nah! We need slower spinners in Australia (he says with a smile)."

Delhi Capitals have one game left in IPL 2024, which will be played against Lucknow Super Giants in Delhi. They need to win this game at any cost to have any chances of qualifying through to the next stage and hope for other results to go their way as well.

