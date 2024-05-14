'If they don't qualify....' - Former Indian star wants RCB to bring back Virat Kohli as captain

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2024 with 661 runs in 13 matches so far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have witnessed a dramatic turnaround in their performances over the last few games. The team has won five matches in a row to give themselves a real chance of qualifying to the playoffs stage.

RCB have their next game against Chennai Super Kings on May 18. It will be a home game for them and it is expected to be a full house at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. If the things go their way and they win their last game, they can script one of the most miraculous turnarounds in the history of the IPL.

Harbhajan Singh wants RCB to bring back Virat Kohli as captain

Former India offspinner Harbhajan Singh endorsed Virat Kohli as RCB's captain if they don't qualify this time around. While speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Harbhajan cited the example of MS Dhoni by saying that Kohli is a big leader and he knows RCB's brand of cricket.

"If they don't qualify, they should look to get some Indian guy. Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain. As Dhoni has a lot of impact in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big leader, he knows the kind of cricket they need to play," Harbhajan said.

"Now they are playing with a lot of aggression, lot of intent and that is what Virat Kohli brings. I would like to see Virat Kohli leading the side going forward," the 43-year-old added.

Faf du Plessis is the current captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Before Du Plessis, Virat Kohli was RCB's captain. He took up the captaincy in 2013 and went on to lead the team in the next 8 seasons of IPL. Kohli has led RCB in 143 matches in total, in which they won 66 matches. Under Kohli, RCB went as far as the IPL final in 2016 but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Currently, Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer of IPL 2024 with 661 runs in 13 matches at an average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 155.16. He has also smashed one hundred this season.

