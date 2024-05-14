'Too many individual powerhouses' - Former Mumbai Indians player feels MI had internal issues in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing IPL 2024 as they became the first team to be eliminated from this season.

Mumbai Indians team is having a torrid time in IPL 2024. The team has won just four out of 13 games so far and became the first team to be eliminated this season. It is hard to believe that the five-time champions were known to be a formidable force in T20 cricket at one time.

In IPL 2024, MI were under pressure even before the tournament started. The management's decision of removing Rohit Sharma as captain for Hardik Pandya was not taken well by its supporters and the cricket experts. The team started poorly losing three matches in a row. Although they made a comeback in the mid-stages of the competition, but a string of losses followed, which made them difficult to remain among the playoffs race.

Their batting could not click together while their bowling was mostly a one-man army, where Jasprit Bumrah was the lone warrior. Skipper Hardik Pandya, who was constantly booed throughout the season, had a bad time with both bat and ball.

Ambati Rayudu feels MI had internal issues in IPL 2024

Former MI batter Ambati Rayudu feels that Mumbai Indians has too many individual powerhouses in the side and they could not play as a team this season. While speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Rayudu shared his thoughts on Mumbai's poor performance this season.

"I feel Mumbai has always been a setup where the team has always come first. The individuals were part of a team and the owners, players and even Sachin Paaji used to feel that we are all part of one Mumbai Indians team. But right now I feel there are too many individual powerhouses in the side and not just one sort of direction to take," Rayudu opined.

Rayudu also added that the team needs to get rid of the players who don't fit in their plans.

"This season right from the start we have seen everyone talk about everything else rather than Mumbai Indians as a team. If there is someone who is not willing to come on board, no matter how tough it is, you have to get rid of them and get players who want to play for the team. I am sure they would want to build a side where everyone wants to play for Mumbai Indians than their own self," the 38-year-old added.

Ambati Rayudu has been a part of two most successful teams in IPL history, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He has won three titles with each team during his IPL career. He retired from professional cricket last season after CSK lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time.

Also read: 'Just a storm in a teacup' - Lance Klusener on the rumours of a rift between KL Rahul and Sanjeev Goenka

Mumbai Indians have one game left against Lucknow Super Giants on May 17 at Wankhede Stadium. They will look to finish their season on a high.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.