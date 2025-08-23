Former Delhi Capitals Star Smashes 82 in CPL 2025, Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Currently, in CPL 2025, he has 138 runs in two innings at an average of 138.00 and a strike rate of 148.38.

Former Delhi Capitals star Shai Hope scored a brilliant 82 in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 for the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Shai Hope Smashes 82 in CPL 2025

In the match, Guyana Amazon Warriors batted first and posted 211-3 in 20 overs. They lost Ben McDermott early, but Shai Hope at No.3 and Kevlon Anderson built a 55-run partnership before Anderson got out. Then Shimron Hetmyer walked in, and from 64-2 in the 11th over, Hope and Hetmyer went all guns blazing, adding 106 runs in just 44 balls.

Hope, who was on 32 off 31 balls, shifted gears and scored his next 50 runs in just 23 balls before getting out for 82 off 54, with six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 151.85. At one stage, 200 looked far, but the explosive stand between Hope and Hetmyer brought the team back on track. Later, Romario Shepherd chipped in with a quick 25* off just eight balls to push Guyana past 200, while Hetmyer stayed unbeaten on 65. The key to the innings, however, was Hope’s sudden acceleration.

In the chase, the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons were restricted to just 128 all out in 15.2 overs, as the Guyana Amazon Warriors won the match by 83 runs. Guyana’s skipper was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Dwaine Pretorius and Romario Shepherd took two each, and Gudakesh Motie claimed one wicket.

Shai Hope Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Consistent Form

Shai Hope is strengthening his case for a bid in the IPL 2026 auction. The West Indian batter has been in terrific form in white-ball cricket. Earlier this year in the ILT20, he was the top scorer with 527 runs in 12 matches. Before the CPL, he scored 185 runs in five matches in the T20I series against Australia. Currently, in CPL 2025, he has 138 runs in two innings at an average of 138.00 and a strike rate of 148.38.

Hope last played in the IPL in 2024 for Delhi Capitals, where he managed only 183 runs in nine matches. After that disappointing season, DC released him. But since then, he has made a strong comeback, shown huge improvement, and is in excellent form again. If he continues to perform like this leading up to the auction, he could be one of the players on the radar of several franchises.