'Just a storm in a teacup' - Lance Klusener on the rumours of a rift between KL Rahul and Sanjeev Goenka

A video has been viral across social media platforms, where KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sanjeev Goenka, the owner of LSG, were involved in an animated chat, dominated by the latter.

Sanjeev seems angry with something and vents out at Rahul following the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad.

The speculations about the sore relationship between Rahul and Goenka are high, with a report also pointing out the absence of Rahul from the team that arrived for LSG’s next fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi. A few LSG players weirdly posted their pictures with their captain on Instagram the day after the game to add fuel to the fire.

However, Lance Klusener, the assistant coach of LSG, has elucidated the rumours around the viral video, stating it as a “robust discussion between two cricket lovers”. He labelled it as a “storm in the teacup”.

“No, certainly no discussions around that [captaincy change]. I don't see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. I don't see any problem with that. For us, I guess it's just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion, I think that's how teams get better. So, it's not a big thing for us.”

KL’s got his own unique style: Lance Klusener

Lance Klusener defended KL Rahul’s below-par performances, stating LSG lost wickets at the wrong times, which didn’t allow KL to accelerate after settling in. Klusener feels like batting around Rahul hasn’t been as great this season.

“I think everybody's got their own style. KL's got his own unique style, which has made him a fantastic player not just here in India but around the world and respected around the world. I think this IPL has been exceptionally tough for him because we've kept losing wickets at poor stages, which hasn't allowed him to kick on where he liked. He probably feels like he's always having to rebuild. So, I think as a batting unit around KL we haven't been as good as we should. So, I think it's just been extremely tough conditions for him in that way.”

Concluding his point, Klusener added they have talked about losing wickets at inappropriate times. He assured while KL hasn’t scored big centuries, he is in good space.

“It's something we've chatted about as well is that we've just kept losing wickets at tough times and batters coming in seem to have to be rebuilding the whole time and not just coming into a platform. So, by KL's high standards, he probably would have liked to have kicked on in a few more games and probably would have liked to have at least one or two hundreds that haven't worked out for him. But there are still a couple of games, and he's still in a good space. So we've got our fingers crossed for him.”

