WATCH: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka furious at KL Rahul after disappointing SRH defeat

Several pictures and videos of his conversation with the Lucknow captain has now gone viral.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a disappointing 10-wicket loss in a rather one-sided affair against the Sunisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Following the defeat, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted on the sidelines looking angry as he had an extremely animated chat with team skipper KL Rahul.

LSG's playoffs qualification chances took a further hit with tonight's loss and one can presume that the team owner was visibly not happy with the embarrassing defeat.

Several pictures and videos of his conversation with Lucknow captain KL Rahul and coach Justin Langer have gone viral on social media.

Not only that, former Australian pacer Brett Lee hinted that Rahul is being washed as cotton by the owners of Lucknow. Check the video of the conversation between Goenka and Rahul below.

This is just pathetic from @LucknowIPL owner

Never saw SRH management with players on the field or even closer to dressing room irrespective of so many bad seasons and still face lot of wrath for getting involved. Just look at this @klrahul leave this shit next year #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/6NlAvHMCjJ — SRI (@srikant5333) May 8, 2024

ALSO READ: 'It was a gutter level garbage innings': Fans lambast KL Rahul for painstakingly slow innings against SRH

SRH wraps up the contest under ten overs

Speaking about the match, LSG batted first but had a lacklustre outing with the bat.

The skipper himself played a painstakingly slow knock of a 33-ball 29 which further irked the fans as Rahul received a lot of flak for the innings. Top-order batters Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis too failed to get going, departing cheaply for scores of 2 and 3 respectively.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni then made amends for the early setback with respective fifties to propel LSG's total to a competitive score of 165 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chasing a par score, the SRH batters had something else on their minds.

SRH have already posted the highest-ever score in IPL history this season twice after breaking their own record earlier.

Telegram Group Join Now

They once again gave a testament to their ultra-attacking approach as openers Travis Head (30-ball 89) and Abhishek Sharma (28-ball 75) came out all guns blazing and chased down the target of 166 under 10 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.