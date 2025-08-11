News
Sanju Samson Reportedly Attracts Interest From 4 Big Franchises, Including CSK & RCB
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sanju Samson Reportedly Attracts Interest From 4 Big Franchises, Including CSK & RCB

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 11, 2025
3 min read

Sanju Samson has featured in 177 IPL matches, scoring 4704 runs.

Sanju Samson Reportedly Attracts Interest From 4 Big Franchises, Including CSK & RCB

In a recent development in the Sanju Samson trade saga, it is reportedly said that he has drawn interest from four big franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction.

Amid all the rumours, Sanju Samson recently told Ravichandran Ashwin in Kutti Stories with Ash that he has a special bond with the Rajasthan Royals and is grateful to coach Rahul Dravid and co-owner Manoj Badale for giving him a chance.

“RR has meant the world to me. A small child coming from a village in Kerala, wanting to show his talent. And then Rahul (Dravid) sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a stage to get up and show the world what I am made of,” Sanju Samson said.

Sanju Samson to Leave Rajasthan Royals, Confirms Cousin Jijo A John

Rajasthan Royals recently shared a picture of Sanju Samson on Instagram with the caption, “RR means the world to me.” But reports indicate that Samson is looking to leave the franchise and that his time with them is over. Shortly after, his cousin Jijo A John reposted the same image, mentioning that he had received numerous calls and messages regarding his earlier update on Samson’s captaincy. He then confirmed that Sanju has officially decided to part ways with the Rajasthan Royals.

“To clarify, Sanju has officially decided to leave the Rajasthan Royals,” Sanju Samson’s Cousin wrote.

Sanju Samson Reportedly Attracts Interest From 4 Big Franchises, Including CSK & RCB

ALSO READ:

CSK, KKR, Mumbai Indians, and RCB Reportedly in the Race to Sign Sanju Samson, Confirms Cousin

In his Instagram story, Sanju Samson’s cousin mentioned that after his decision to leave, teams like CSK, KKR, MI, and RCB have shown interest in signing him. He added that no final decision has been made yet on which team Samson will join, and he will share an update once it is confirmed.

“Following his departure, teams such as CSK, KKR, Ml, and RCB have expressed interest in signing him,” he added.

Before this, Samson had already been linked with CSK and KKR, but now MI and RCB are also in the mix. It is easy to see why all these teams could use a wicketkeeper batter like him. CSK will need someone to eventually replace MS Dhoni. KKR needs an Indian keeper batter since both Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are overseas options. Mumbai Indians rely on Ryan Rickelton, who is also an overseas player. As for RCB, even though they have Jitesh Sharma, they could use a more experienced and reliable batter who can slot in at No. 3.

Since making his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson has mostly stayed with the franchise. The only exception was during the 2016 and 2017 seasons when he played for Delhi Capitals before returning to RR. Overall, he has featured in 177 IPL matches, scoring 4704 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sanju Samson
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

