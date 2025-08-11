Veteran CSK Player Asks Franchise for Clarity Over His Future Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Report

He had an underwhelming season with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly asked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) their future plan of action with regards to the possibility of him playing IPL 2026 for the five-time champions.

Ravichandran Ashwin asks CSK for clarity

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin has asked Chennai Super Kings for more clarity if he is part of their plans for IPL 2026. He added that he doesn’t mind parting ways with Chennai Super Kings. The 38-year-old returned to Chennai Super Kings after he was acquired by the franchise for INR 9.75 crore.

Ashwin had previously played for Chennai Super Kings from 2009 to 2015. Despite having been acquired by Chennai Super Kings in 2008, Ashwin only made his IPL debut in the 2009 season. He played just two matches that season and ended up taking just as many wickets. He endured a forgettable outing with the Yellow Brigade in IPL 2025, taking just seven wickets from nine matches at an average of 40.42.

That (IPL 2009) was also the last time, prior to the 2025 season, when Ashwin played less than 12 matches in a season. Overall, Ashwin has played 106 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings and has taken 97 wickets while also scoring 223 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s departure from CSK and return

After leaving Chennai Super Kings in 2015, Ashwin played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (Now called Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

He was expected to play a major role for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, but it did not turn out to be a fruitful campaign as one would have expected. The deadline for player retentions and the IPL 2026 mini-auction dates are yet to be announced. Chennai Super Kings too endured a disappointing season after finishing in 10th place with eight points from 14 matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, their regular skipper, was ruled out midway through the season because of an injury, and former captain MS Dhoni took over as skipper for the rest of the season. However, that hardly changed Chennai Super Kings’ fortunes as they finished rock-bottom of the IPL 2025 standings.

