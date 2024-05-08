'It was a gutter level garbage innings': Fans lambast KL Rahul for painstakingly slow innings against SRH

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), LSG skipper KL Rahul played a rather lacklustre knock of 29-ball 33.

Rahul faced severe flak and intense criticism for his painstakingly slow innings.

Despite the pitch being on the slower side, fans expressed significant disappointment over Rahul's batting, which they felt bogged down the team's innings.

The match unfolded on a notably sluggish pitch, but fans argued that this did not justify Rahul's overly cautious approach. His performance became a flashpoint on social media, where fans voiced their frustration and concern over his form.

On Twitter, one fan expressed,

"That wasn't a bad innings KL, neither a terrible one... It was a gutter level garbage innings."

Speaking about the match, LSG are currently batting on 161 for 4 in 19.5 overs. After a slow start to the innings, Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran slammed respective fifties to propel LSG to a competitive

total of 165 for 4 in 20 overs.

The match will be crucial for both teams, who are both tied on 12 points and win tonight will further consolidate either of their chances for a spot in the upcoming IPL 2024 playoffs.

