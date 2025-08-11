News
rcb-star-yash-dayal-barred-from-playing-up-t20-league-2025-amid-allegations-of-rape
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Star Barred From Playing UP T20 League 2025 Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 11, 2025
2 min read

He was supposed to play for Gorakhpur Lions in the 2025 UP T20 League.

rcb-star-yash-dayal-barred-from-playing-up-t20-league-2025-amid-allegations-of-rape

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Yash Dayal has been reportedly banned from playing in the 2025 UP T20 League tournament. A report by Dainik Jagran confirmed the development. This comes in the aftermath of Dayal facing allegations of rape.

Yash Dayal barred from playing in UP T20 League

A girl from Ghaziabad had accused the 27-year-old of rape, and an FIR was lodged against him. This did not end there as another FIR was lodged against Dayal in Jaipur after he allegedly raped a minor.

This was reportedly during IPL 2025, when Dayal had called the girl to his hotel room in Jaipur and sexually assaulted her. He had also assaulted the then 17-year-old girl in 2023. During a recent hearing, the Rajasthan High Court, however, refused to grant Dayal an interim relief, and said that no protection from arrest could be considered since the victim was a minor at the time. The left-arm medium pacer is yet to release a detailed statement addressing the allegations. The case will be next heard on August 22.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer was due to represent Gorakhpur Lions in the 2025 UP T20 League, scheduled to begin on August 17.

Yash Dayal’s IPL 2025 season

Yash Dayal was one of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s retentions for IPL 2025. He was retained for INR 5 crore, but had a pretty ordinary season. In 15 matches, ayal took 13 wickets at an average of 36.15 and an economy rate of 9.59.

ALSO READ:

He registered figures of 1/18 in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which RCB won by six runs to clinch their first-ever IPL title. Dayal has not played any competitive cricket since the IPL final on June 3. Till date, Dayal has played 43 matches across four seasons of IPL and has taken 41 wickets at an average of 33.90. The speedster, though, is yet to make his India debut. He was named in the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa last year, but did not get a game.

Cricket
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
UP T20 League 2025
Yash Dayal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

