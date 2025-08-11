Mumbai Indians Youngster And KKR Star Set To Be Included In Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Reports

The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence from September 9.
The Asia Cup is back, and so are T20I nights. The tournament is set to be played from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). There is a speculation floating around the Asia Cup 2025 Squad for the Indian team which is to be picked next week in Mumbai. There are a lot of players who are in contention for the squad, and the selectors will have a headache in terms of putting a team together. The rising amount of T20 leagues in domestic cricket have given players a platform to showcase their skills. But they have also added to the selectors’ headaches.
–
–
193/5
188/6
Amaravati Royals beat Tungabhadra Warriors by 5 wickets
207/7
208/5
Kakinada Kings beat Simhadri Vizag Lions by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
198/7
196/9
South Delhi Superstarz beat New Delhi Tigers by 3 wickets
165/9
126/6
–
–
–
–
97/6
133/5
Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 36 runs
58/10
141/5
Rijeka Markhors beat Zagreb Sokol by 83 runs 🏆
72/9
124/8
Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Warriors by 52 runs
114/5
125/6
Rijeka Markhors beat Zagreb Sokol by 11 runs
48/10
163/2
Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Warriors by 115 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
86/3
88/5
91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 5 wickets
113/3
105/10
Navarang Club beat Guwahati Giants by 8 runs
–
–
–
–
113/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
147/10
180/8
Mangalore Dragons beat Gulbarga Mystics by 33 runs
71/6
180/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
158/6
86/9
SLC Greens beat SLC Blues by 72 runs
–
–
19/0
–
–
–
122/6
124/7
London Spirit Women beat Manchester Originals Women by 3 wickets
–
–
As per reports, Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh are all set to be included in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Both the left-handers have provided a great sample of their skillsets in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and their performances will speak for themselves. Both Tilak and Rinku play well in the middle order for their respective franchises and have shown their ability to hit the long ball. With the Indian side packed at the top, they will need good finishers to take the game deep.
Left-handers in the middle-order of a team help with striking a fine balance. Technically, what it does for a bowler is that it makes him change his lines every now and then. This is why most teams opt for a left-right batting combination at the top of the order. It gets difficult for a bowler to keep changing his lines, and that increases the chance of a bad delivery. The batters pounce on the bad delivery to score runs at a brisk rate. Both Tilak and Rinku are extremely good at putting the bad deliveries away.
ALSO READ:
Both these left-handers have supreme power-hitting skills and are not afraid to hold the long handle. They have shown the same on multiple occasions in the IPL. Acceleration is an extremely wanted skill when it comes to the shortest format of the game, and both these players have the quality in abundance. Moreover, they can also play the waiting game to dig their team out of troublesome situations.
Speaking of Tilak Varma, he has played 24 innings in T20Is for India. In those many innings, he has scored 749 runs at an average of almost 50. That shows his consistency and also speaks great volumes about him rising up to big occasions. To add to that, he has also registered two hundreds and three fifties in the T20I career. This proves his ability to convert his starts into big totals. Tilak Varma can be an extremely vital asset for India because he can strike a fine balance between caution and aggression. Most of his runs have come at No.3. He might get a go if Suryakumar Yadav slots himself at No.4.
One of the first thing that comes to the mind when we hear Rinku Singh, is his five sixes against Yash Dayal. That was the ice-breaker for the left-handed aggressive batter. Rinku came into the limelight on the back of that match-winning cameo. Since then, he has played 24 innings for India in T20Is, and has scored 546 runs at an average of 42. His strike-rate reads 161.06, and he has also scored three fifties in the meanwhile. Rinku can provide the team with a good finishing touch at the back-end. Additionally, he is someone who has the calibre to attack right from the first ball of his innings. He can be the right aggressor along with Hardik Pandya.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.