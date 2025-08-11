Mumbai Indians Youngster And KKR Star Set To Be Included In Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Reports

The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence from September 9.

The Asia Cup is back, and so are T20I nights. The tournament is set to be played from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). There is a speculation floating around the Asia Cup 2025 Squad for the Indian team which is to be picked next week in Mumbai. There are a lot of players who are in contention for the squad, and the selectors will have a headache in terms of putting a team together. The rising amount of T20 leagues in domestic cricket have given players a platform to showcase their skills. But they have also added to the selectors’ headaches.

All matches (41) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 193/5 TBW 188/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL 207/7 KNK 208/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS 198/7 NDT 196/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS 165/9 WDL 126/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 97/6 ZAS 133/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 58/10 RJM 141/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 72/9 ZGA 124/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 114/5 RJM 125/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 48/10 ZGA 163/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC 86/3 91YC 88/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR 113/3 GUG 105/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A 113/4 RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM 147/10 MGD 180/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB 71/6 MYW 180/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR 158/6 SLBL 86/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO 19/0 LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W 122/6 LSW-W 124/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

As per reports, Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh are all set to be included in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Both the left-handers have provided a great sample of their skillsets in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and their performances will speak for themselves. Both Tilak and Rinku play well in the middle order for their respective franchises and have shown their ability to hit the long ball. With the Indian side packed at the top, they will need good finishers to take the game deep.

Left-handers in the middle-order of a team help with striking a fine balance. Technically, what it does for a bowler is that it makes him change his lines every now and then. This is why most teams opt for a left-right batting combination at the top of the order. It gets difficult for a bowler to keep changing his lines, and that increases the chance of a bad delivery. The batters pounce on the bad delivery to score runs at a brisk rate. Both Tilak and Rinku are extremely good at putting the bad deliveries away.

ALSO READ:

How Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh Can Destroy Bowling Attacks

Both these left-handers have supreme power-hitting skills and are not afraid to hold the long handle. They have shown the same on multiple occasions in the IPL. Acceleration is an extremely wanted skill when it comes to the shortest format of the game, and both these players have the quality in abundance. Moreover, they can also play the waiting game to dig their team out of troublesome situations.

Speaking of Tilak Varma, he has played 24 innings in T20Is for India. In those many innings, he has scored 749 runs at an average of almost 50. That shows his consistency and also speaks great volumes about him rising up to big occasions. To add to that, he has also registered two hundreds and three fifties in the T20I career. This proves his ability to convert his starts into big totals. Tilak Varma can be an extremely vital asset for India because he can strike a fine balance between caution and aggression. Most of his runs have come at No.3. He might get a go if Suryakumar Yadav slots himself at No.4.

One of the first thing that comes to the mind when we hear Rinku Singh, is his five sixes against Yash Dayal. That was the ice-breaker for the left-handed aggressive batter. Rinku came into the limelight on the back of that match-winning cameo. Since then, he has played 24 innings for India in T20Is, and has scored 546 runs at an average of 42. His strike-rate reads 161.06, and he has also scored three fifties in the meanwhile. Rinku can provide the team with a good finishing touch at the back-end. Additionally, he is someone who has the calibre to attack right from the first ball of his innings. He can be the right aggressor along with Hardik Pandya.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.