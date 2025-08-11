Delhi Capitals Star Expresses Intentions To Get Back To the National Side For the T20 World Cup 2026

He represented the Delhi Capitals for the first time in IPL 2025.

Post the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the focus of all the teams is slowly shifting towards the white-ball formats. This applies especially for the teams in the subcontinent. All the nations in Asia are set to play two important T20I tournaments in the next seven months. The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in the month of September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in 2026. The latter will be played in India, and we can already sense the excitement in the air. To add to that, there is a lot of speculation around a Delhi Capitals (DC) star.

All matches (41) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 193/5 TBW 188/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS 198/7 NDT 196/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 97/6 ZAS 133/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 58/10 RJM 141/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 72/9 ZGA 124/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC 86/3 91YC 88/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR 113/3 GUG 105/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SEL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM 71/3 MGD 180/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR 158/6 SLBL 86/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

One player who has drifted away from India’s T20I squad in recent times is Delhi Capitals player KL Rahul. The wicketkeeper-batter last featured in a T20I for India in 2022. This was the semi-final against England in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2022 in Adelaide. India has a brilliant run till the semi-finals, but were battered by England in the final, who went on to register a 10-wicket win. KL Rahul was one of India’s openers for the tournament and scored two fifties, one against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh each.

In a recent interview with Nasser Hussain, KL Rahul expressed his intentions to find his way back into the T20I squad. Upon being asked about whether he would like to claw his way back as a batter or wicketkeeper-batter, he said that most of his career has not given him a choice on that front. He also stated that he is currently happy with where he finds himself as a player, and would love to take one step at a time.

“If you see in half my career that’s gone, I don’t think I really had a choice [for the role I wanted]. I’ve never been someone who would sit with the selectors or the captain to demand a particular role. It has always been better for me to adapt to the role given to me. Yes I want to get back, and the world cup is in my mind”, said KL Rahul.

How Delhi Capitals Star KL Rahul Can Find a Place In India’s T20I XI

The moment one hears KL Rahul in T20Is, they often relate it to the term ‘strike-rate.’ But the numbers point at something else. Rahul arguably possesses one of the best techniques in the game currently, and a lot of credit goes to the way he adapts his game in. In the shortest format of the game, Rahul has featured in 72 matches till date, scoring 2265 runs at an average of almost 38.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, his strike-rate reads 140 in the shortest format, which is good for an opening batter. He holds two hundreds and 22 fifties for India in T20Is. Rahul can score at a brisk rate as and when required. Most of his runs have come against the West Indies, and he also holds a ton on English soil.

If Rahul has to get into India’s T20I XI, it will be an uphill task for him. The team is currently stacked with a lot of talent, especially at the top of the order. Openers like Abhishek Sharma and Test captain Shubman Gill are cementing their place in the team. To add to Rahul’s woes, youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal are stepping up to make a strong case.

The middle-order will have skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson. If Rahul wants to compete for the wicketkeeper-batter role, it will put him in a direct competition with Rishabh Pant. But overall, it looks a distant possibility. The transition going around the Indian side might keep Rahul away from the squad. But he certainly has the capability to adjust to whichever position he is placed at. And that might just be the edge in favour of the Delhi Capitals star.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.