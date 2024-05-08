WATCH: Marcus Stonis left angered with umpires after Sanvir Singh takes a blinder

The incident happened on the fifth over of the game when Sanvir produced a moment of brilliance to get the better of Aussie all-rounder.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), SRH's Sanvir Singh took a blinder of a catch to dismiss LSG star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis

The incident happened on the fifth over of the game when Sanvir produced a moment of brilliance to get the better of the Aussie right-hander.

Seeking to capitalize on the fielding restrictions during the powerplay, Stoinis attempted to power a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar over mid-wicket. Stoinis connected high on his bat, causing the ball to loop towards mid-on.

Initially appearing as though it might fall shy of Sanvir Singh due to lack of flight, the young player displayed sheer agility and made a leap for a catch. With a remarkable dive, he snatched the ball just inches above the ground, leaving Stoinis and all the spectators stunned.

WATCH: Savir Singh takes a blinder to dismiss Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis walked off the field with a perplexed expression, expressing dissatisfaction with the third umpire's decision not to review the catch from various angles. He was spotted engaging in a discussion with the on-field umpires before departing from the field.

Speaking about the match, LSG are currently batting on 161 for 4 in 19.5 overs. After a slow start to the innings, Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran slammed respective fifties to propel LSG to a competitive total of 165 for 4 in 20 overs.

The match will be crucial for both teams, who are both tied on 12 points and win tonight will further consolidate either of their chances for a spot in the upcoming IPL 2024 playoffs.

