WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy shows immense composure to complete a high catch on the boundary line

Nitish Kumar Reddy took a fabulous catch at the boundary to send back a dangerous Quinton de Kock on the first ball of the third over. It was a fine effort from Reddy, who made an arduous catch look easy for the spectators.

After winning the toss, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opted to bat first on a slightly dry and slow track in Hyderabad. However, the decision didn’t turn out to be correct, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar weaved his magic with the new ball before spinners tightened things further.

Moreover, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fielders were absolutely electric on the field, for they took every chance coming their way and never let LSG batters breathe easy. Their sharp work only exacerbated things for LSG, who struggled for fluency from the first ball.

SRH bowlers bowled tightly from both ends, barring the final two balls of Jaydev Unadkat’s first over, to tempt LSG batters to make mistakes. They also succeeded in their plans in the first half of the innings.

Nitish Kumar Reddy shows immense composure on the boundary line

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been the find of the season, and he made another impact with his fielding. He completed a tough catch to hand SRH their maiden wicket of the day.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a length ball on the pads, and Quinton de Kock played his trademark flick shot but couldn’t time it properly. The ball flew towards the backward square-leg region, where Nitish Kumar Reddy was ready for it.

Nitish timed his jump precisely to get a hold of the ball, and as the momentum was taking him towards the boundary, he threw the ball in the air before crashing inside the ropes. He quickly regained himself and popped out of the boundary to complete the catch on the second attempt.

The case was referred to the third umpire, who checked it only from a single angle and concluded it was a fair catch because Nitish completed the whole process without any issues. Nitish showed immense composure and game awareness to keep the ball in play throughout and take it neatly despite the momentum throwing him in the wrong direction.

