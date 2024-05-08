Brian Lara names Indian sensation who can break his records

The 22-year-old had a breakout last IPL season following which he earned India debut.

The Indian Premier League, over the years, has been the birthplace of numerous future talents and one such name to come up the ranks is none other than talented Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The 22-year-old had a breakout last IPL season which earned him India debut across formats.

Jaiswal's performance in the longest format has been remarkable, boasting an average close to 70 with three centuries, including two double centuries in the recent home series against England. Lara is particularly impressed by Jaiswal's capacity to adapt to the demands of the game and adjusting his pace accordingly.

The cricketing legend from Trinidad observes that typically, batting records are challenged by those who score aggressively and Jaiswal possesses that knack alongside a strong desire to sustain long innings.

Brian Lara predicts Yashasvi Jaiswal can break his long-standing records

Speaking to PTI in an interaction arranged by Star Sports, Lara was quoted as saying,

"If I feel my records are threatened, Jaiswal has got a very good chance to do so. He has got capabilities, couple of double hundreds already. He is that good."

Lara, who recently celebrated her 55th birthday, stands as one of the game's legends after having accumulated nearly 12,000 runs in Test matches and over 10,000 runs in ODIs. Notably, his monumental achievement of scoring 400 not out against England in 2004 remains unmatched.

For two decades, Lara's record-breaking innings have remained unchallenged, yet he eagerly anticipates witnessing the day when another player surpasses it.

As a fellow left-handed cricketer, Lara naturally holds a fondness for those of his tribe. Another talented youngster Lara admires is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, another southpaw with whom he shared experiences during their time together at the franchise.

