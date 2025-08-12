RCB Veteran Regains Form To Make Claims for Retention Before IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 91 runs in four matches in IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran Mayank Agarwal regains form as he scored a half-century representing the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy 2025 against Mysore Warriors at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal Fights Lone Battle With 66 Off 49 Balls

In the match, Bengaluru Blasters were given a target of 181 in 20 overs by the Mysore Warriors. They lost their first wicket for just 20 runs in the third over, bringing skipper Mayank Agarwal to the crease. Soon after, Bengaluru lost two more quick wickets and were struggling at 22/3. Wickets kept falling from one end, but the skipper fought hard from the other, though he didn’t get much support.

Even though Bengaluru were already out of the game, Mayank ensured they didn’t lose by an embarrassing margin. He played an excellent knock of 66 runs off 49 balls, including five fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 134.69. He tried to stay till the end but was dismissed in the 19th over. Without his innings, the loss could have been much bigger, as the next highest score was just 16. Bengaluru Blasters suffered a 39-run defeat after being bowled out for 141 in 19.2 overs.

Earlier, Mysore Warriors batted first and posted 180/5 in their 20 overs, with skipper Manish Pandey scoring an unbeaten 58 off 29 balls, Sumit Kumar making 44* off 28, and Harshil Dharmani adding 38 off 31. For Bengaluru, Shubhang Hegde was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.

ALSO READ:

Mayank Agarwal Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This innings from Mayank Agarwal, even though in a losing cause, must have boosted some hope for his retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Mayank, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, came in as a replacement for Devdutt Padikkal, who was ruled out due to injury.

He got to play the last four matches of the campaign, scoring 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 148.43, with a high score of 41* against LSG in the final league stage match. In the final, he also scored 24 runs off 18 balls. While not playing a huge role overall, his cameos were effective. Since he was an injury replacement, RCB can still retain him if they wish for the upcoming season, and with a half-century in his very first innings of the Maharaja Trophy 2025, if he continues in this form, he could earn that retention.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.