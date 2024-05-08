Parth Jindal explains reason behind animated reaction to Sanju Samson dismissal

Jindal let his emotions roll out from the stands and could be seen screaming in sheer exhilaration.

During last night's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), DC owner Parth Jindal got really animated after the dismissal of opposition skipper Sanju Samson.

Chasing a towering target of 222, Sanju Samson looked in dangerous touch before eventually getting dismissed in the 16th over after scoring a quickfire 46-ball 86.

The DC owner, following the incident, took to his social media account on X(formerly Twitter) earlier today to explain the reason for his reaction.

"Was lovely interacting with Manoj and Sanju - was incredible to witness his power hitting at the Kotla - he got us all extremely worried and hence the animated reaction when he was out! Had the pleasure of congratulating him as well. Great win by our boys!"

Was lovely interacting with Manoj and Sanju - was incredible to witness his power hitting at the Kotla - he got us all extremely worried and hence the animated reaction when he was out! Had the pleasure of congratulating him as well. Great win by our boys! https://t.co/6luOM4UnTe — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 8, 2024

Delhi Capitals inch closer to Top 4 with win against Rajasthan Royals

Speaking about the match, Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2024 playoffs chances alive with a decisive 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals have now inched closer to the Top 4 and is currently placed at fifth with 12 points from as many games.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals would have hoped to secure their playoffs qualification last night but will now have to wait further.

For Delhi, openers Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel played brilliant knocks with respective fifties. Ashwin was the pick of the RR bowlers with his three-wicket contribution.

RR skipper Sanju Samson played a captain's knock during the chase with a brave innings of 86 runs but in the end it was not enough as RR suffered their second consecutive defeat and third of the season.

